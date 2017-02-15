Future E - SRT05e Promises Much Faster, Safer & Futuristic Design To Look Forward In Season 5

The Formula E is now getting a facelift in late 2018 in its Season 5 after proven to be more than just an experiment. The French company is now reportedly improving the aerodynamics, efficient use of the batter, and a reduction in weight to make cars faster.

The organizers of the electric car race series are now looking forward for the futuristic design and some of ideas and concept images were released by the Spark Racing Technology. It was over the weekend when the company released the images of the planned design for the Season 5 of Formula E electric-car race.

The FIA also runs the World Endurance Championship, Formula One and Formula E and Spark Racing Technologies is the supplier of the next gen cars, especially for the anticipated Formula E race cars. Since the concept was created for the Formula E, Spark started to supply the current SRT_01e car, The Verge has reported.

The new of the Formula E will be called the SRT05e that will be sporting elegant design, some of the visual elements may change but the requirement that the Formula E SRT05e will complete an entire race on one charge won't change. The present Formula E cars doesn't have the ranger to at least run an entire race so, it turns out that drivers need to swat cars during a pit stop.

According to Digital Trend, in order to help to have a longer range, the SRT05e will have a larger battery pack with the capacity of 54 kWH. With the future inclusion of the battery pack, SRT05e can endure long duration compared to current-gen cars of Formula E that have 28kWH.

The inclusion of the battery pack is now giving some problem to the Spark engineers as how they gonna deal with the additional 10% weight increase in the Formula E car. But the image concept of the season 5 for Formula E is pretty radical as they say but it is just reportedly a ballpark of what the season 5 cars will be look like.