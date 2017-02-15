Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, February 15, 2017 | Updated at 3:04 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Future E - SRT05e Promises Much Faster, Safer & Futuristic Design To Look Forward In Season 5

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 15, 2017 02:53 AM EST
Beijing ePrix Full Extended Highlights (Season 1 - Round 1)

Beijing ePrix Full Extended Highlights (Season 1 - Round 1)(Photo : Youtube/FIA Formula E Championship)

The Formula E is now getting a facelift in late 2018 in its Season 5 after proven to be more than just an experiment. The French company is now reportedly improving the aerodynamics, efficient use of the batter, and a reduction in weight to make cars faster.

The organizers of the electric car race series are now looking forward for the futuristic design and some of ideas and concept images were released by the Spark Racing Technology. It was over the weekend when the company released the images of the planned design for the Season 5 of Formula E electric-car race.

The FIA also runs the World Endurance Championship, Formula One and Formula E and Spark Racing Technologies is the supplier of the next gen cars, especially for the anticipated Formula E race cars. Since the concept was created for the Formula E, Spark started to supply the current SRT_01e car, The Verge has reported.

The new of the Formula E will be called the SRT05e that will be sporting elegant design, some of the visual elements may change but the requirement that the Formula E SRT05e will complete an entire race on one charge won't change. The present Formula E cars doesn't have the ranger to at least run an entire race so, it turns out that drivers need to swat cars during a pit stop.

According to Digital Trend, in order to help to have a longer range, the SRT05e will have a larger battery pack with the capacity of 54 kWH. With the future inclusion of the battery pack, SRT05e can endure long duration compared to current-gen cars of Formula E that have 28kWH.

The inclusion of the battery pack is now giving some problem to the Spark engineers as how they gonna deal with the additional 10% weight increase in the Formula E car. But the image concept of the season 5 for Formula E is pretty radical as they say but it is just reportedly a ballpark of what the season 5 cars will be look like.

 

 

 

SEE ALSO

Elon Musk Fears 'Deep AI' - Human's Biological Intelligence Need To Merge With Machines To Overcome AI and Survive Future

Qualcomm Unveils 802.11ax Chip - Boost Wi-Fi Performance

NASA Scientists Believed Jupiter's Icy Moon - Europa Could Be The Next Habitat For Humanity, Probe Will Launch Early 2020's

'Scorpion' Episode 16, 17, 18 Synopsis Revealed; Ralph Is Getting A Valentine's Date, Team Is On Mission Catching Veteran Spy

'The Flash' Season 3 Spoilers: Caitlin's Season 2 Arc Revealed, EP Teases Tragic End For Caitlin Snow

TagsFuture E, Future E SRT05e, Spark Racing Technologies, Formula E electric-car race

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada Castro's funeral

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Oakley Flak Jacket 3D fit technology

P.S. Arts' The Party - Arrivals

Meghan Markle Returns to Instagram After 2-Month Break: 'No Bad Energy'

Meghan Markle returned to Instagram by sharing a picture with an inspiring hashtag- #bethechange
The Weinstein Company & Netflix's 2017 SAG After Party in partnership with Absolut Elyx

'Stranger Things' Actress Millie Bobby Brown Now Part Of IMG Models Agency [DETAILS]
Beer Drinkers Sample A Variety Of Styles And Flavors At Chicago Beer Festival

Stanford Students Reproduced Beer From 5000 Years Old Chinese Recipe, It Tasted Sweeter Than The Beers Of Today
Atom Test

Scientists Identified The Theories Behind Formation Of Moon From The First Nuclear Explosion Of Earth
Dead Sea Scrolls Online Library Launched

New Dead Sea Scrolls Cave Discovered by Israel's Hebrew University; What's Inside [DETAILS]
Fly-through of Gloria Knolls Slide, Queensland

0.3 Million Years Old Massive Undersea Landslide In The Great Barrier Reef, 30 Times The size Of Uluru, Australia
2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Madonna, Drake Past Fling Revealed

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Open Signal Reveals T-Mobile and Verizon Tied For Best Networks In U.S

Martian Theories That It Has Bodies of Water Billion Years Ago Was Discovered To Be Untrue: Traces Of Carbonates Are Negative To Mineral Samples

'Call of Duty' News & Update: CoD Is Finally Back To Its Roots; Teased Advanced Gadgets & Weapons For Futuristic Combat

NBA News: Potential Replacements For Kevin Love Should He Miss The All-Star Game Due To Injury

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro With 6GB RAM Now Available For Pre-Order

Apple's Anniversary Will Be More Costlier For Buyers

‘Batman V Superman’ Highlight: Snyder Releases Film’s 11-minute VFX Reel

Actor George Clooney, British Lawyer Amal Clooney Expecting Twins In June: Julie Chen Of 'The Talk' Was First To Spread The News

Samsung's Valentine's Day Offers Include Smartphone Bundle Deals

Kate Middleton and Prince William News: Is There Truth to the Divorce Rumors About the Royal Couple?

One Direction's Harry Styles is All Set to Release His Debut Solo Record

'The Vampire Diaries' Spoilers: How Will Elena Return?

A New Strain Of Bacteria Has Been Discovered To Contaminate Shellfish: Climate Change Being The Cause Of Its Virulence And Adaptability

Google Rolls Out Home Control To Pixel Smartphones

'Tekken 7' Has Evolved Over New Update; Can Potentially Strive As An eSport

How to Remove Social Accounts from MacOS Effectively

‘Timeless’ News: 'Supernatural's' Misha Collins Ditches Angel Wings For The Role Of Elliot Ness

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Tech

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Uber Taxi App In Madrid
Tech

French Businessman Requesting Uber To Pay €45M For The Cause Of His Divorce
UFC 208: Holm v Randamie
Sports

Holly Holms is demanding for a rematch after she lost to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208; says de Randamie should have been penalized for illegal blows after the bell rang.
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics