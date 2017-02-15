Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, February 15, 2017 | Updated at 3:17 AM ET

Ricki Lake’s Ex-Husband Christian Evans Dead Due To Bipolar Disorder – Details Of Death Still Unrevealed

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 15, 2017 02:26 AM EST
Ricki Lake official photo

Ricki Lake official photo(Photo : Facebook/Ricki Lake)

Ricki Lake has announced via Instagram that her ex-husband Christian Evans has passed away February 14. She said that he is now at peace after battling bipolar disorder for a long time. Evans was apparently suffering from mental illness and the former talk show host said that no one understood him. On the other hand, people are baffled as to how Evans actually died since it was not revealed by Lake on her post. Some argued that the only way a person dies from bipolar disorder is from an accident or through suicide.

Ricki Lake's devastating post was published on her Instagram and Facebook account Valentine's Day, She called him her soul mate which was very interesting since they divorced after being married for just two years. She said that no one understood him but her and he is finally at peace, TMZ reported. Ricki also called on people who have lost a family member or someone close to mental illness. She ended her tender message with "Rest in peace, my love."

The details of Christian Evans' death were not revealed from Ricki Lake's post and people are asking for more information. Christian and Ricki eloped in 2012, E! News reported but separated in 2014. During the time she met Christian, Ricki couldn't help but gush over her new love. She described him them as her best friend and said that although he was a nobody to most people, he was somebody to her.

Ricki Lake felt that he and Christian Evans were the right one for each other despite divorcing. She mentioned on her Instagram post that she felt blessed after spending 6 and a half years of her life with her ex-husband. There are no words yet as to how Evans really died or about his struggles during the time of his death. His family grieves in private.

