PAL-V: A 'Promised' Flying Car Is Now Available in Pre-Order of €499,000/$599,000

Dutch company PAL-V is currently accepting pre-orders for its Liberty vehicle, which guarantee its completely consistent with its existing regulations and represents a crucial time in flying and mobility history. A three-wheeled car has a retractable top-mounted rotor, making it more like an engine with gyrocopter ability than a car.

According to Autocar, the flying car has launched with the Liberty Pioneer Edition with the priced from €499,000/$599,000 in PAL-V's website. The costs incorporate some flight guideline sessions, power heating, and personalization options. The buyer does not need to pay all of that in advance since PAL-V is aiming to finish the production of test and certification craft and delivery of completely certified vehicles before 2018 ends.

Only 90 PAL-V will be sold, which half of them will be headed to Europe, and after their conveyance, the manufacturer will begin to deliver the Liberty Sports model. It does not have a similar level of personalization available as the Pioneer Edition yet it still accompanies with flying lessons, while other alternatives include power heating and specifying carbon fiber.

Moreover, Tech Crunch added that PAL-V likewise has specs, which includes take-off space that means the user need to utilize a runway to get into the sky. It has a 100mph top ground speed, with a 0-60mph time of around nine seconds, and it has 817 miles driving distance on a full tank of fuel effectiveness of 31mpg. While in airborne, PAL-V has a top speed of 112mph, yet mileage drops extensively and needs to refuel each 310 miles while flying.

Robert Dingemanse, PAL-V's CEO said that after following years of diligent work, beating with the technical and capability challenges, the team succeeded in making an imaginative flying car that agrees to exist security principles that controlled by administrative bodies around the world. PAL-v is also collaborated with Italian design agencies for the car and administer test programs with ideas in 2009-2012.