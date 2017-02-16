Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 16, 2017 | Updated at 10:29 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Arrow' Spoiler Alert: Katie Cassidy’s Contract Might Be a Restrainer for Laurel’s Return

First Posted: Feb 16, 2017 10:19 PM EST
Special Screening For The CW's 'Arrow' And 'The Flash'

Special Screening For The CW's 'Arrow' And 'The Flash'(Photo : Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images)

"Arrow's" controversial decision to murder Laurel Lance last season sparked shock among fans of both the show and the comics. In addition to the fact that it was shocking, it was absolute confusing as Black Canary is one of DC's most famous superheroes and Oliver Queen's one genuine romance.

Be that as it may, the blow was softened when there was a rumour that actress Katie Cassidy will return as a series consistent across the majority of the CW's superhero shows. According to TVLine, "Arrow" series recently returned on Jan 25. 

Despite this, "Arrow" official maker Marc Guggenheim insisted that Laurel Lance of Earth-1 was certainly dead. In any case, fans refused to acknowledge it and kept on making their voices listened, starting two petitions to restore the character and voting Black Canary DC's best TV hero. Indeed, it would appear that all the diligent work has paid off, as "Arrow" Executive Producer Wendy Mericle has affirmed that the adored Laurel Lance will come back to "Arrow" this season reports, SpoilersGuide.

In addition to the fact that this is astounding news, it may even demonstrate some of those fan theories about Laurel's fate right. At the point when Barry kept running back so as to save his mom over on The Flash, significantly altering the timeline, a number of fans thought about whether this Flashpoint occasion could influence "Arrow" as well, and perhaps notwithstanding bringing back some of the show's fallen characters. All things considered, if the Flash reset the course of events, it is extremely unlikely it would just apply to his show. That is to say, there are two different shows set in the Arrow-verse.

Despite claims that "Arrow" wouldn't feel the effects of Flashpoint, Mericle's affirmation that it would be included in Cassidy's arrival to the show seems to suggest otherwise. Of course, it's possible that Flashpoint could wind up bringing the imprisoned Black Siren - Laurel's underhanded Earth-2 doppelganger - to Star City, however that would be redundant as Siren is as of now "fit as a fiddle," something Mericle was sure to stress that Cassidy's character would be.

Laurel's arrival this season from the dead was one of the shocking surprises seen on "Arrow" season 5. Be that as it may, off camera, talks of Katie Cassidy's arrival on the series are the more perplexing issue because of the actress' agreement concurrence with the CW. Stay tune for more "Arrow" updates.

TagsArrow, Arrow cast, arrow updates, Arrow Cassidy Returns, Arrow season 5

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Mariah Carey on Jimmy Kimmel Live Mariah Carey Valentines

NBA News: Carmelo Anthony To Replace Kevin Love In The All-Star Game

NBA News: Carmelo Anthony To Replace Kevin Love In The All-Star Game

It has been confirmed that Carmelo Anthony will be replacing Kevin Love in the All-Star game after the Cavs center got injured and will miss the next six weeks due to knee surgery.
NBA News: Magic Johnson Wants Kobe Bryant To Have A Spot In Lakers Front Office

NBA News: Magic Johnson Wants Kobe Bryant At Lakers Front Office
UFC 200: Brock Lesnar

UFC Updates: Brock Lesnar To Retire From MMA For Good
NBA News: Derrick Williams Continues To Impress LeBron James And The Cavs

NBA News: Derrick Williams Continues To Impress LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA NEWS: What Shoes All-Stars Like LeBron James Will Wear During Sunday's NBA All-Star Game

NBA NEWS: What Shoes All-Stars Like LeBron James Will Wear During Sunday's NBA All-Star Game
UEFA Champions League Match Ball

Adidas Unveils Official Ball For UEFA Champions League Elimination Match
Coach of Real Madrid Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid Defender Nacho Fernandez Says Zinedine Zidane Presence Creates Good Atmosphere

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Disney News: Niki Caro To Officially Direct Upcoming Live-Action 'Mulan'

Nintendo Switch News: Zelda Receives First Ever Expansion Pass, Will Likely Have Some Issues

NBA News: Kawhi Leonard Wins All-Star Duel Vs Paul George as Spurs Win In Indy

Report: NASA Reveals 2 New Mission To Study Asteroids

Skelmet Scans Your Face to 3-D print Feather-light Sunglasses With the Perfect Fit

NBA News: Nick Wright Thinks Kevin Durant Will Make The Warriors A Worse Team

NBA News: Kevin Durant Tells Nuggets Fan They Will 'Sweep Their A-' If Warriors Meet Nuggets In Playoffs

Seven Ways That iPhones Are Better Than Android Mobiles

'Jane the Virgin' Season 3 Spoilers: Michael To Resurrect From The Dead?; Episode 12 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

This Might Be Your Last Chance To Grab NES Classic Mini Console

Ricki Lake’s Ex-Husband Christian Evans Dead Due To Bipolar Disorder – Details Of Death Still Unrevealed

ZTE Axon 7 Become Cheapest Smartphone To Support Daydream VR

Adam Silver, Michael Jordan Step In To Help James Dolan, Charles Oakley Dispute

India Air Pollution Causes Over 1M Premature Deaths

Ebola 'Superspreaders': Faster Contamination Basically Through Contacts of Bodily Fluids

Hugh Jackman's Fifth Surgery In Four Years - The Wolverine Actor Shares Post-operative Photo

Report: New Sunshine Brings Radio To Remote Parts Of South Sudan

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Tech

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Uber Taxi App In Madrid
Tech

French Businessman Requesting Uber To Pay €45M For The Cause Of His Divorce
UFC 208: Holm v Randamie
Sports

Holly Holms is demanding for a rematch after she lost to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208; says de Randamie should have been penalized for illegal blows after the bell rang.
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics