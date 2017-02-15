Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, February 15, 2017 | Updated at 8:16 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Selena Gomez Drops $30K For The Weeknd's Birthday Party; Couple Getting Serious [RUMORS]

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 15, 2017 06:32 AM EST
Selena Gomez, DNCE And Bahari Perform At Staples Center

Selena Gomez, DNCE And Bahari Perform At Staples Center(Photo : Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are reportedly growing more in love the closer they get. In fact, the "Come and Get It" singer dropped $30,000 to celebrate the 27th birthday party of her new beau this week.

According to Mirror, Selena Gomez decided to surprise The Weeknd with a surprise party for the latter's birthday on February 16. The birthday party was held in Hollywood's Dave & Buster's and The Weeknd and his pals had the place to their selves starting 11 pm. Unfortunately, Selena could attend because she was in New York for New York Fashion Week.

The Weeknd's surprise party was attended by his celebrity friends including 2 Chainz, French Montana and Big Sean. The expensive event had an open bar and The Weeknd and his pals enjoyed playing the numerous games available including the Dance Dance Revolution.

The news of the romance between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd first broke out after the pair were spotted kissing in a Santa Monica restaurant last month. Just weeks into dating, the couple is reportedly getting serious as they fall more in love with each other.

An unnamed source told E! News that The Weeknd cares so much for Selena Gomez. The songstress reportedly is much more confident with her new beau by her side. The source adds that as much as Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are proud of each other, they have opted to keep their relationship out of the public eye. This means that fans and followers won't be able to see the two together in public events. However, it was also reported that the pair have been introduced to one another's closest friends.

Do you think the decision of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd to keep their romantic relationship private was smart? Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

SEE ALSO

'Stranger Things' Actress Millie Bobby Brown Now Part Of IMG Models Agency [DETAILS]

Jennifer Lopez Fangirls Over Drake at 2017 Grammys; Romance Confirmed? [RUMORS]

Prince Charles Forced to Marry Princess Diana by Father Prince Philip [RUMORS]

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Wife Priscilla Chan Give $50 Million to Fund Biomedical Research Through CZ Biohub[DETAILS]

Taylor Swift, Tom Hiddleston Breakup: 'Thor' Actor Defends Whirlwind Relationship With Swift, Says It Was Real

Tagsselena gomez, The Weeknd, selena gomez The Weeknd, selena gomez news, Selena Gomez The Weeknd dating, Selena Gomez The Weeknd relationship, Selena Gomez The Weeknd rumors

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

Oakley Flak Jacket 3D fit technology

P.S. Arts' The Party - Arrivals

Meghan Markle Returns to Instagram After 2-Month Break: 'No Bad Energy'

Meghan Markle returned to Instagram by sharing a picture with an inspiring hashtag- #bethechange
The Weinstein Company & Netflix's 2017 SAG After Party in partnership with Absolut Elyx

'Stranger Things' Actress Millie Bobby Brown Now Part Of IMG Models Agency [DETAILS]
Intro to Salt Marshes

Salt Marshes Vanish as Rising Sea Cover Losing Ground, Endangered Animals Suffering More
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Jennifer Lopez Fangirls Over Drake at 2017 Grammys; Romance Confirmed? [RUMORS]
The Prince Of Wales & Duchess Of Cornwall Support The British Asian Trust

Prince Charles Forced to Marry Princess Diana by Father Prince Philip [RUMORS]
Beer Drinkers Sample A Variety Of Styles And Flavors At Chicago Beer Festival

Stanford Students Reproduced Beer From 5000 Years Old Chinese Recipe, It Tasted Sweeter Than The Beers Of Today
Atom Test

Scientists Identified The Theories Behind Formation Of Moon From The First Nuclear Explosion Of Earth

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Disney News: Niki Caro To Officially Direct Upcoming Live-Action 'Mulan'

Nintendo Switch News: Zelda Receives First Ever Expansion Pass, Will Likely Have Some Issues

NBA News: Kawhi Leonard Wins All-Star Duel Vs Paul George as Spurs Win In Indy

Report: NASA Reveals 2 New Mission To Study Asteroids

Skelmet Scans Your Face to 3-D print Feather-light Sunglasses With the Perfect Fit

NBA News: Nick Wright Thinks Kevin Durant Will Make The Warriors A Worse Team

NBA News: Kevin Durant Tells Nuggets Fan They Will 'Sweep Their A-' If Warriors Meet Nuggets In Playoffs

Seven Ways That iPhones Are Better Than Android Mobiles

'Jane the Virgin' Season 3 Spoilers: Michael To Resurrect From The Dead?; Episode 12 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

This Might Be Your Last Chance To Grab NES Classic Mini Console

Ricki Lake’s Ex-Husband Christian Evans Dead Due To Bipolar Disorder – Details Of Death Still Unrevealed

ZTE Axon 7 Become Cheapest Smartphone To Support Daydream VR

Adam Silver, Michael Jordan Step In To Help James Dolan, Charles Oakley Dispute

India Air Pollution Causes Over 1M Premature Deaths

Ebola 'Superspreaders': Faster Contamination Basically Through Contacts of Bodily Fluids

Hugh Jackman's Fifth Surgery In Four Years - The Wolverine Actor Shares Post-operative Photo

Report: New Sunshine Brings Radio To Remote Parts Of South Sudan

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Tech

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Uber Taxi App In Madrid
Tech

French Businessman Requesting Uber To Pay €45M For The Cause Of His Divorce
UFC 208: Holm v Randamie
Sports

Holly Holms is demanding for a rematch after she lost to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208; says de Randamie should have been penalized for illegal blows after the bell rang.
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics