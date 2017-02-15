Selena Gomez Drops $30K For The Weeknd's Birthday Party; Couple Getting Serious [RUMORS]

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are reportedly growing more in love the closer they get. In fact, the "Come and Get It" singer dropped $30,000 to celebrate the 27th birthday party of her new beau this week.

According to Mirror, Selena Gomez decided to surprise The Weeknd with a surprise party for the latter's birthday on February 16. The birthday party was held in Hollywood's Dave & Buster's and The Weeknd and his pals had the place to their selves starting 11 pm. Unfortunately, Selena could attend because she was in New York for New York Fashion Week.

The Weeknd's surprise party was attended by his celebrity friends including 2 Chainz, French Montana and Big Sean. The expensive event had an open bar and The Weeknd and his pals enjoyed playing the numerous games available including the Dance Dance Revolution.

Advertisement

The news of the romance between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd first broke out after the pair were spotted kissing in a Santa Monica restaurant last month. Just weeks into dating, the couple is reportedly getting serious as they fall more in love with each other.

An unnamed source told E! News that The Weeknd cares so much for Selena Gomez. The songstress reportedly is much more confident with her new beau by her side. The source adds that as much as Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are proud of each other, they have opted to keep their relationship out of the public eye. This means that fans and followers won't be able to see the two together in public events. However, it was also reported that the pair have been introduced to one another's closest friends.

Do you think the decision of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd to keep their romantic relationship private was smart? Tell us what you think in the comment section below.