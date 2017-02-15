Scottie Pippen Posts Valentine Pic With Wife & Kids Hinting They Are On The Road To Reconciliation

Scottie Pippen shared on Twitter a family photo including him, his wife Larsa and their four kids as they vacationed at the beach. Captioned #TeamPippen Stronger than ever, this could be one way to reveal that he and his wife has indeed reconciled. Scottie has filed for divorce from Larsa four months ago and based on the photo that he shared, the two could be getting back together again.

Scottie Pippen filed for divorce in October 2016 to the shock of many of their fans and friends, says Mail Online. Their divorce followed after reports that the 51-year old basketball great has behaved aggressively towards his wife at their mansion in Fort Lauderdale in Florida. Two voice recordings of Scottie surfaced allegedly verbally abusing his wife.

Their friends are happy now that they family are together again and said that the two were always looking for common ground. Scottie and Larsa have been married for 20 years and have four kids Scottie Jr., Preston, Sophia, and Justin. Sources said that it is natural for the two to reconcile because they have been together for a long time and they have young children to focus on.

Advertisement

Larsa looked stunning in her animal print bikini, dark sunglasses, and black hat while her kids wore tropical-themed swimsuits and bathing suits, People reported. A separate photo featured Larsa posing near a pool looking as amazing as ever. The 45-year old mom of four actually hinted that she and Scottie are reconciling after she posted a photo of a stunning diamond ring on Snapchat. Larsa explained that this was her Valentine's present.

After posting Scottie Pippen's outrageously expensive gift, Larsa celebrated with Scottie and a few of their friends that evening. The couple was joined by close friends like Kourtney Kardashian, Richard Weitz and LL Cool J.