'Arrow' Season 5 Episode 13 Spoilers: Wild Dog Mysterious Past To Be Revealed; Mayor Queen's Unconventional Approach To Tackle Gun Concerns

The DC Comics based drama "The Arrow" is gearing up to place a twist as the forthcoming episode will feature an attack on City Hall. The special episode will leave Team Arrow in a predicament and will be seen divided over the gun control concern.

Titled as 'Spectre of the gun', Episode 13 will be one of a kind. According to TV Guide, the chapter will disclose the questions concerning gun violence after a sudden explosion hits the city's fancy establishment, thus, causing the entire team to dwell in confusions and generate a debate over the Second Amendment.

"Arrow" Season 5 Episode 13 will also shed more light on the case of Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzales). Rene was welcomed into the series and made his first appearance in Episode 1 of Season 5.

Advertisement

His tragic past and history will be more highlighted with the help of flashbacks. This will replace the conventional and monotonous Oliver-centric flashbacks fans used to witness over the past five seasons.

According to Spoiler TV, there is a serious connection between the City Hall's disturbing explosion as it will bring back excruciating memories and past experiences for Rene. This particular incident will allow Rene to reveal more about his close family members.

Also known as Wild Dog, "Arrow" Season 5 Episode 13 will deliver as to why there was a significant transformation in Rene's personality. His previous, simple life where he was a family man once was subjected to modification and turned him into a superhero. This transition establishes that Rene had a different, secret past, which has allowed him to change his track. But the wait is finally over as his transformation will soon be unfolded this week.

As far as Oliver Queen is concerned, he will not be sporting his Green Arrow garb for this week. His plan is to tackle the vicious attack that has been happened on the City Hall as a Mayor and not as Green Arrow.

The released promo also highlights how Mayor Queen has decided to deal with the gun owners. In an interview with TV Line, the executive producer of the show Marc Guggenheim made sure that Mayor Queen's focus is solely on the gun issue for the upcoming week.

"...I think you can see that in the second half, it's about guns and gun violence, but it's also about the state of discourse in our country," Guggenheim said. "Arrow" Season 5 Episode 13 is slated to air on 15 February at 8 p.m. on The CW.