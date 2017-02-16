Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Matt Damon Is Jimmy Kimmel’s Unborn Child’s Father, Claims ‘The Martian’ Actor

Feb 16, 2017
Actor Matt Damon (L) and host Jimmy Kimmel speak onstage during the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California

Actor Matt Damon (L) and host Jimmy Kimmel speak onstage during the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California(Photo : Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Actor Matt Damon recently claimed to be the father of Jimmy Kimmel's baby. And to solve the scandal they all went to the Maury show.  

According to Us Weekly, Damon is known for his perfect sense of humor. Fans were fully entertained watching the late-night Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment where Damon barged in on Kimmel's wife's ultrasound and demanded a paternity test.

 The skit featured Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney, who is currently 28-week pregnant getting an ultrasound. The couple is happy and delighted to see the ultrasound.

Suddenly Damon entered the room and said, "You didn't tell him? I'm the father." Kimmel, completely baffled, shouted at Damon, "You promised me you were going to stop f--king my girlfriend!. She's my wife, that's worse! That's actually worse."

As per Digital Spy, in a hilarious turn of events, Damon decided to let the unborn child decide who he/she wants as a father. "Hello baby!" Damon started talking to Kimmel's wife's belly, "We don't know if you're a boy or a girl, but you have a choice of daddies. One daddy could be an Emmy loser ... other daddy could be an Oscar winner! Do you wanna play with daddy's Oscar?"

Since the baby wasn't much of a help, Kimmel, Damon, and Molly decided to take a paternity test. But what's the fun in the conventional way of taking the test so they all went to the Maury Show.

Maury Povich, played by Martin Short, entered the sketch with full drama and iconic theatrics. Backstage, pre-recorded videos of Damon and Kimmel began to play, both enraged, ready to sue the world and claim their fatherhood.

But alas, the paternity test showed neither Kimmel nor Damon is the father. It turns out none other than the famed SNL ex-cast member and actor Tracy Morgan is the culprit behind 'who's the daddy?' dilemma. 

 

 

