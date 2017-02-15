George Clooney & Amal Clooney Ready For Their Twins – Planning Not To Hire A Nanny

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are very busy these days as they prepare for the birth of their twins. A source has confirmed that aside from choosing two hospitals for the twins' birth, one hospital in NYC and another one in London, they are also renovating their property. They also have decided to become hands-on parents and to not hire a nanny at all.

The Clooneys are not getting a nanny, Perez Hilton reported. The celebrity couple specifically said that they are taking care of their kids themselves and this is despite reports that their nine-bedroom Aberlash House in Sonning, Berks has living quarters for a nanny.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney have also chosen two hospitals for the birth. One hospital is in London which will be the main hospital for the birth and a backup in New York City. Smart arrangement in case they are in either city when Amal gives birth. A source further revealed that the couple is not yet too keen on constructing the twins' nursery. George and Amal does not want to jinx this precious moment hence they will be postponing renovations for the nursery until the twins are born.

It was also reported that Amal's mom is ready to help especially after her maternity leave is over. The human rights lawyer is also reported to be avoiding alcohol and is eating for three, the Sun reports. George even said in an interview that he plans to be hands-on with his kids.

Meanwhile, improvements on their huge mansion are signs that George Clooney and Amal Clooney are child-proofing their home. A fence is now seen running around the property possibly to keep their twins from entering the water. There are 18 CCTV cameras set up and indoor and outdoor pools constructed. There are also reports that the "Ocean's Eleven" actor plans to work from home; a home cinema and editing room was constructed so he won't have to jet off to the U.S.