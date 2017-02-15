Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Amazon New Patent Describes How to Deploy Packages From Flying Drone

By Honey A. Demecillo
First Posted: Feb 15, 2017 11:28 PM EST
Amazon Prime Air's First Customer Delivery

Amazon Prime Air’s First Customer Delivery(Photo : amazon / You Tube)

Amazon's much-awaited drone deliveries might technically be happening, which the company simply won a patent that gives a chance to drop a package from flying drones. The said patent suggest that by the next book or box-set might surprisingly arrive by means of a parachute.

According to CNET, the drone deliveries so far have been entirely slow for this past December. Amazon's first drone deliveries, in England, the drone requires to land before it could discharge a package, and France's postal services cannot convey mail by drone without landing at a particular delivery terminal.

Normally, in letting go a package from a moving vehicle, it will not drop straight down, however, it will bend and perhaps miss the target. Amazon's patent, however, is an approach to fire the packages in reverse so they can cancel out the drone's movement. It likewise includes an optional direction system mounted to the package to ensure it arrives on target.

Engadget reported that as of now, deliveries have been generally controlled areas where a drone can land to discharge its load. A safe landing is not conceivable especially pets and different environmental hazards are everywhere. Like with most patents, the specific one does not make any difference, since Amazon's legal counsels wrote down many possible methods for building such a thing so that Amazon will have a better chance to defend its idea in court.

The other thing about the patent, especially ones that have been in granted, is that they describe old ideas, an idea that may have been disposed of. Amazon administered this specific patent in June 2015, but then Amazon's first drone deliveries started in December 2016, which did not utilize such a system. Maybe because the laws have not been yet changed to make such a thing possible especially in the US. 

 

