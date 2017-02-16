Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 16, 2017 | Updated at 1:51 AM ET

Sofia Vergara Wants Nick Loeb Back Off –Ends Ex’s Access To Her Frozen Embryos Once And For All

First Posted: Feb 16, 2017 01:32 AM EST
Actress Sofia Vergara (L) and Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara react during the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Actress Sofia Vergara (L) and Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara react during the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo : Getty Images/Christopher Polk)

Sofia Vergara has had enough of ex-fiancé Nick Loeb. She said that her ex is only using her to promote himself and taking advantage of her popularity. She has filed new documents Tuesday to permanently stop Nick Loeb from ever accessing her frozen embryos and to block any future lawsuits. Her attorney said that the "Modern Family" actress has no intentions to destroy the embryos that they froze together when they were still a couple. She is just content with them frozen.

Nick Loeb filed a lawsuit against Sofia Vergara after they split in 2014 in an attempt to gain full custody of the frozen eggs, E! News reported. Loeb was then concerned about the actress' attempts to destroy the embryos. On the other hand, Vergara said that she was concerned that her ex will still pursue his attempts to get the embryos so she is asking for a declaratory judgment to order the Art Reproductive Center to prohibit release of the embryos without mutual consent. The document actually supported the contract that she and Nick signed in 2013.

Sofia Vergara also claimed that Nick Loeb also used her to promote his own career. Aside from these, the "Hot Pursuit" star also fired back by seeking money for the damages that Loeb has incurred due to his malicious actions, TMZ reported. She recalled that Loeb has voluntarily dismissed the case against her last year after fighting for two years. She claimed that he could be thinking of refiling the case again in the future.

Sofia is now happily married to Joe Manganiello. She is a mother to Manolo who is already 24 years old; her son to her first husband Joe Gonzalez. She denied wanting to destroy the embryos but just said that she did not want to have kids with her ex anymore.

