Thursday, February 16, 2017

Brad Pitt Had Unsupervised Overnights With Kids – Not Surprised If Angelina Hooked Up With Jared Leto

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
Feb 16, 2017
Actress Angelina Jolie attends the premiere of DreamWorks Animation and Twentieth Century Fox's 'Kung Fu Panda 3' at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 16, 2016 in Hollywood, California.(Photo : Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Brad Pitt had unsupervised visits and even overnights with his kids. Reports said that he was able to visit his children without a therapist. A source also revealed that the "Allied" actor is not surprised that Angelina Jolie is hooking up with her ex flame Jared Leto because apparently she still has a huge crush on the actor.

Apparently, Brad Pitt was allowed unsupervised visits, MSN reported. A source said that Brad has become a more prominent figure and has been staying positive since he was allowed to see his kids more often. Brad and Angelina's six children were to live with their mother as per temporary court decision. The source also claims that Pitt is expecting his kids at least a week at a time by the end of the month or early March.

But not all of their six children have warmed up to their dad. Reports said that Maddox and Pax have remained uneasy with the new arrangement and are still reluctant to welcome their dad back. The "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" actors are said to be working to resolve their custody battle and to arrange for therapy to resolve anger issues within the family.

Meanwhile, an insider claims that Brad Pitt is not too surprised that Angelina is hooking up with Jared Leto, Be Entertainment reported. Brad actually has noticed some kind of spark between Jared and Ange. Jared has been there to comfort Angelina and the source even said that Brad thinks that he could be the perfect guy for her.

Jared Leto reached out to Angelina Jolie when she was very depressed and stressed out. They have spoken many times on the phone and even had a secret meeting in Los Angeles to have dinner. Brad called the two kindred, unconventional spirits; surprisingly he had no qualms with them dating as long as he could once again develop close relationships with his children.

