Brange Secrets Out – Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Were Incompatible; Brad Wanted Out Many Times

Brange divorce secrets plus all the juicy information about the once-popular Hollywood couple will be made into a documentary. Reports said that the man behind the docu special will be spilling all the secrets that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has kept throughout the years. One very interesting fact was that Brad wanted to get out of their relationship many times.

Filmmaker and author Ian Halperin revealed that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt actually wanted to be together for a long time, Be Entertainment reported. However, Ange made a huge mistake of going publicly with their divorce. Halperin also claimed that "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" were never compatible and they actually ended their relationship privately while they filmed "By the Sea" in 2015. He also claimed that Brad Pitt was the one who wanted out first.

The "Tomb Raider" actress was afraid that Brad would go public first. The "Allied" star actually wanted to end their relationship six times. And possibly the most shocking thing that Ian Halperin said was that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's marriage was just for show.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt is enjoying unsupervised visits with his kids, MSN reported. A source said that the actor is feeling better lately because he got to enjoy overnights with his children although two of the eldest boys remained reluctant. The source further said that he is expecting to visit again at the end of February or the first week of March.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are said to be working with a private judge to settle their custody over their six children. They are also undergoing therapy to deal with anger. Their therapist is working on getting the couple to work on their differences so that they could co-parent their children. The two have not seen each other for months despite Brad visiting without a therapist.