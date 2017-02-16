Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Facebook TV App For Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV Coming Soon

By Staff Reporter
First Posted: Feb 16, 2017
Facebook Executives Outline New Simpler Privacy Controls

(Photo : Getty Images)

Facebook users can now view videos on the site via a TV app, whether it's content shared by a friend, recommended and placed atop the newsfeed, or a Facebook Live video. Additionally, users can also save, share, and upload previously watched videos on the site using the app.

According to Forbes, Facebook has offiicially announced their newest feature which connects a video app for TVs, promising that the new app will roll out in a few weeks for a slew of devices, including the Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, and to different set-top boxes in the future. 

The TV app reiterates Facebook's intention to make the company "video-first," at a time when demand for video is increasingly ballooning, given how people can easily access various contents provided by Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and the like. Facebook has taken that demand and made the format a rising priority for the company, which will be integrated for consumer features and advertisements.

Aside from the imminent arrival of Facebook's new TV app, the company also announced a few changes related on the video's content.

Business Insider has learned that Facebook videos will now play with the sound automatically set on in the news feed, as long as the user's phone's sound is also on. For phones that are on silent mode, videos are remain muted until tapped. The innovation comes after Facebook reportedly tested videos with automatic sound in recent months, earning a positive response.

Vertical videos will now expand to fill in the screen. Portrait videos that are uploaded via Facebook in the past will find this change handy.

Facebook is an American for-profit corporation and online social media network created by Mark Zuckerberg. It also serves as a social networking service based in Menlo Park, California.  

