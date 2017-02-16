Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 16, 2017

El Niño 2015-2016 Has Been Found Activated In 29 Beaches Across the West Coast

By Honey A. Demecillo (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 16, 2017 09:32 AM EST
Erosion eats away California cliff, prompts state of emergency

Erosion eats away California cliff, prompts state of emergency(Photo : CBS North Carolina/ You Tube)

 

El Niño might not deliver pounding rain in Southern California, but the coastline consumption was the most astounding on over 145 years. According to a study released by the U.S. Geological Survey, another study of waves, water levels, and coastal changes at 29 beaches beyond California, Oregon, and Washington has found that the 2015-2016 El Niño has been activated.

CBS reported that the researchers studied 1243 miles along the West Coast from Washington to Southern California by making 3-D surface maps. The outcomes that published in the journal Nature Communications, documented the level of debasement from which the natural systems will not most likely able to recover.

Winter beach erosion on 29 shorelines along the California, Oregon, and Washington coasts was 76 percent above the normal. From the water resources point of view, the current El Niño was largely considered a failure because of the surprisingly low rainfall, especially in Southern California, which got 70 percent less rainfall than in the last two huge El Niño's.

According to LA Times, the issue with such an extraordinary erosion is that there is almost no chance the summertime waves can store enough sand to make up the loss. That makes an El Niño possibly unrecoverable event for the natural system. Beaches can likewise be renewed with new sediment washing down rain-swollen streams. Yet, in Southern California, the combination of effective waves and little rain made a worst-case scenario.

As indicated by the review, the seaside region, home to more than 25 million individuals, will turn out to be progressively defenseless against coastal hazards, autonomously of anticipated ocean level rise. There are likewise financial consequences for property owners and urban areas near such coveted shorelines. Beaches acquire money from both local and tourists, which is the reason why millions of dollars are regularly spent to get sand to falsely replenish it.

 

