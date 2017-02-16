Why LG G6 Beats Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Specifications, Features, Details Here!

A logo sits illuminated outside the LG pavilion during the second day of the Mobile World Congress 2015 at the Fira Gran Via complex on March 3, 2015 in Barcelona, Spain.(Photo : Getty Images/David Ramos)

LG will officially be launching a new Android phone this year. It is said to be a device that's going to compete against Samsung's Galaxy S8 and Apple's iPhone 8.

According to CNET, LG Electronics (LG) will officially unveil its new mobile UX 6.0 this year. Its upcoming G6 smartphone is specifically customized to maximize the advantages of the device's expansive FullVision display.

LG G6 will feature a 5.7 inch QHD + FullVision display (2,880 x 1,440) with an 18:9 screen ratio that almost fills in the front of the smartphone. The dimensions of the phone are ergonomically designed to ensure maximum comfort and compatibility with existing and upcoming digital content.

Engadget has learned that the FullVision display in the LG G6 provides users with a new viewing experience. The large screen expands from top to bottom that allows users for easy viewing when surfing the web, or while reading e-books and provides a more immersive experience when users view videos or play games.

Furthermore, LG G6 new UX offers better search and multimedia viewing. A camera UX that utilizes the 18:9 ratio display will be added, as will a new square GUI and multitasking feature, the company said.

The new camera UX allows users to simultaneously take photos and view photos taken in a film format. A new feature, called Square Camera, also splits the screen into two, allowing users to take photos on one side and upload them to social media such as Instagram on the other.

Users will view new movies, apps, and games optimized for 18:9 ratio, and can be altered to 16:9 ratio content to fit the new screen. More information will be loaded on-screen during searches and e-book reading thanks to the wider viewing angle. The LG G6 with UX 6.0 will be introduced to audiences worldwide at the Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, Spain on February 26, 2017.