AMD Ryzen Processors Would Be More Powerful At Lesser Price

AMD has long been known for its chipset equipped with sole Zen architecture. The company now seems to focus more on its upcoming trend of Ryzen processors. New reports suggest that with this next range of chipset, AMD will be aiming to bring high-end processing power at a very low range of price in reality. There are several leaks and rumors heard and witnessed about this upcoming incredible lineup of CPUs. Now, the latest insight suggests more about its specifications and how it will prove to be more potential than those of Intel's existing and upcoming processing units.

According to Wcctech, the company has been developing CPUs with its core technology named Zen for a long time now. Ryzen is the newest addition to AMD's list of machines. Ryzen is regarded as the company's first-ever attempt to equip simultaneous multithreading in its processors. AMD recently received the green signal for its Ryzen technology from the benchmarking community of Passmark, which evolved much about its spectacular features also comparing the chipset with some well-known processors in the market like Intel Core i7-6900K @ 3.2GHz, Intel Core i7-5960X @ 3.0GHz, Intel Core i7-6800K @ 3.4GHz, Intel core i7-7700K @ 4.2GHz and AMD FX-8350.

As per a report by Digital Trends, the remarkable processor of the Ryzen lineup, codenamed R7 1700X went through eight benchmarking test, out of which, it showcased outstanding performance in five tests namely, Integer Math, Floating Point Math, Sorting, Encryption, and Extended Instructions (SSE). The processor took the fourth position in the Prime Numbers test, fourth place in the Physics test, and the second position in the Compression test. Surprisingly, it surpassed Intel's two processors. which come with price tag of $1000, in the former five test.

The collected reports suggest that AMD's R7 1700X processor will be priced at $381.72. Whereas, the higher-end R7 1800X will be retailed at $490.29 only. The lineup is also speculated by potential sources to launch sometime by the end of Q2 of 2017.