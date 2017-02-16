'For Honor' Beta Records Historical Number Of Subscribers In Just Days Of Its Release

Ubisoft seems to be more energized with its newest title "For Honor" as the game, which just took off with its two beta programs saw unbelievable perks which haven't been recorded by any test programs of any games of the publisher. The game was announced by Ubisoft originally in the third quarter of 2015. The title is coming to reality after a long time since announcement with potential leaks and rumors surface about it in between this timeline.

According to Express, the main game will be evolved as a full-fledged title soon on Xbox One and PC. The beta edition was uncovered on February 14. As soon as its release the game saw a superlative number of subscribers on its server. The report suggests that "For Honor" beta programs accumulated more than six million unique players. The test programs also managed to gain more than two billion minutes of playtime in just days of its releases on new-gen console alongside PC platforms.

As per a report by Wcctech, Ubisoft also unveiled a new launch trailer for the title. The game managed to score a high-rate of appreciation among gamers as well at its first ever debut only. The PC beta phases also managed to record the highest range of subscribers ever in the history of Ubisoft. The publisher stated that "For Honor" betas generated 1.8 Million players in just days of its first appearance. Like all other recent titles, the game will also get to see more and more addition from Ubisoft after the launch of its full-fledged version.

Advertisement

The additions which are expected to come as various updates to the main game will comprise of new levels, gears, battle zones, areas, rebel characters, modes, maps and many other exciting kinds of stuff. However, a season pass for the title has also been announced by Ubisoft recently. This can be bought alongside the full version of the game or via the Gold Edition.