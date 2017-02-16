'Timeless' Season 2 Cancellation Update: Time is Inevitible As Judge Denied The Motion To Drop The Lawsuit; Poor Ratings & Production Cost Add Up

Fans will surely be upset upon hearing the news that their favorite series "Timeless" Season 2 will likely get canceled. Aside from the fact that the series has decreased viewers in each episode, second reason would be the production cost and the third reason is the lawsuit that has been filed against "Timeless" due to infringement issue.

Yes, a federal judge refused to drop the lawsuit filed against the series as it claims that "Timeless" was a ripoff of a time travel series in a Spanish TV. Issued on Wednesday by U.S district Judge Stephen Wilson denied the motion.

The Spanish producer of "El Ministerio del Tiempo," Onza Partners claimed that their storyline was stolen. "Timeless" have the same story that revolves around a trio who travels through time to stop a criminal trying to change the history, Variety has reported.

The lawsuit claimed that there are major similarities between the "Timeline" and the Spanish TV produced by Onza Partners aside the storyline that is completely alike. The antagonist of the show who's being suspected to be a double agent, three people in the team which consists of two men and a woman. And in both series, the woman has an academic background and knowledge pertaining to the history.

So, one this reason why "Timeless" got canceled is that a lawsuit was filed and has been denied by U.S District Judge Stephen Wilson. For the second reason, the viewers of the show dwindled in every episode, it was first started high with over 7.60 million viewers but getting lame in each episode.

The Episode 15 of "Timeless" only got 2.92 million and has an over 1.15 million viewers only in the overall rating. "Timeless" got a low score compared to "Chicago PD," Law & Order: SVU," "Chicago Med," and "Chicago Fire" and these series may likely to be renewed for another season.

TV Line also reported that the cancellation of the "Timeless" Season 2 is due to production cost. It can be known that time travel dramas are most costly with all the different costumes being portrayed in different time and eras. "Timeless" final episode will air on Feb. 20, Monday.