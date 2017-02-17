Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, February 17, 2017 | Updated at 1:20 PM ET

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 In-Depth Review: Specs, Features, Details, Price

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 17, 2017 12:24 PM EST
Dell has officially made some trade-offs with its XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop. The company now brings you thinner and lighter necessity, but is it better or not? 

According to Laptop Mag, the new Dell XPS 13 2 - in - 1 laptop chassis is allegedly thinner than the one on the XPS 13 clamshell, which makes it easier to use as a tablet. Instead of a full - size USB port or an SD card slot, put in its place is a Thunderbolt 3 port, a USB Type - C port and a micro SD card slot. The laptop is also including a USB - C to USB - A adapter that will make it easier to connect phones and other devices.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is a realistic version of the company's premium laptop with convertible features. Seemingly, it is easy to mistake this new machine for the original XPS 13. Both of which share the same predominant design, such as the sleek metal cases, nearly bezel-less screens and an attractive carbon-fiber weave covering the keyboard deck and trackpad.

What sets each laptop apart is the convertible's two prominent hinges that prevent the display from sitting flat with the keyboard. The hinges apparently allow the display to swing around 360 degrees. The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 can also be folded in a tent formation or a stand mode wherein the display face forward while the keyboard rest face down, Engadget has learned.

The new Dell model is powered by a Core i7 - 7Y75 CPU running at 1.3 GHz to 1.6 GHz along with 8 GB worth of RAM. The laptop reportedly implemented a dynamic power mode that pushes the 2-in-1's hardware in short bursts. The battery life of the Dell XPS 13 2-in-12-in-1 typically lasts around a little more than eight hours, around an hour more than the original XPS 13.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is priced at $1,299 as tested. It is a solid offering that's nearly as good as its stablemate.

