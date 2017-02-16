Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Kanye West No-Show At Season 5 of His New York Fashion Week

By Emily Joy C.
First Posted: Feb 16, 2017
Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 - Front Row

Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 - Front Row(Photo : Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy)

It was another New York Fashion Week that happened last Wednesday and another dramatic show for Kanye West as he features his designs for Season 5. Kanye West who had been through a lot lately with his wife, TV personality, Kim Kardashian, shows off his other career as a designer but did not show himself during the event. The strict rules of the show coupled with an invitation sent two hours before the show may be a clear indication that it is a private event, far from the usual boaster of Kanye West.

This year was as normal to be compared with last year which drew a lot of negative feedbacks and experiences exactly from the models. Based on reports from Mail Online, some from the fashion world like Rachel Wang of Allure and Leandra Medine of Man Repeller has already expressed their distaste due to the previous happenings of Kanye West's fashion shows. One, in particular, was his season 4 wherein his models were left outside to wait for their turn on the runway, while in the heat of the sun.

Based on reports from Telegraph, even Kanye West's racial preferences for his models and his 20 point-ruling for his models to have no specific facial expressions and a directive on 'no fast or slow movements' has already gained a considerable amount of fashion audience to boycott his shows. In addition to this, his celebrity audiences are a few to take note as only Kim Kardashian, ASAP Ferg and La La Anthony, Pusha T, Kylie Jenner, Tyga, and Hailey Baldwin were spotted. His product line was also not show-stopping as the usual color palette remained mostly neutral, full of nudes, browns, grays, and black; only the ones collaborated with Adidas has stood out which includes camo cargo pants, plaid, long fur coats, and sweatshirts with California locations like Calabasas printed across them.

Good thing, though, Model Amina Blue came back to Kanye West's runway this season as well as the participation of Halima Aden, the first hijab-wearing model to walk in his show. There were slight problems in the scheduling of Kanye West's fashion show, when it 'unintentionally' overlaps Georgian Chapman and Keren Craig's line, Marchesa's time at 5 p.m. With this, CFDA Chief Executive Officer Steven Kolb called West's attention and the show was immediately transferred to the 3 p.m. slot.

 

 

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Went Out Over Dinner After A Very Long Time: Maybe Just A Simple Date of the Couple Or a SImple Disguise of An Impending Divorce

Real Time Analytics