Thursday, February 16, 2017

Mariah Carey Sings Live After Horrifying New Year’s Event – Near Wardrobe Malfunction In Lakers Game

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
Feb 16, 2017
Mariah Carey official photo

Mariah Carey official photo(Photo : Twitter/Mariah Carey)

Mariah Cary is leaving the nasty past behind. The diva sang live on Jimmy Kimmel's show which marks her first performance after her Times Square New Year's eve fiasco. Aside from this she is also in the arms of a new love, Bryan Tanaka. The two went to a Lakers game on Valentine's Day where Mariah was seen wearing an outfit that could have malfunctioned given the right circumstances.

Mariah Carey showed the world that she is still capable of hitting the high notes live. She sang on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" together with rapper YG and a live band on February 15, US Weekly reported. The "Mariah's World" star sang "I Don't" wearing a stunning red dress with her trademark plunging neckline. The song is said to be about her breakup with Australian boyfriend James Packer.

A day before Mariah Carey performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" she was spotted in a Lakers game with her current beau Bryan Tanaka, the Daily Mail reported. Mariah wore a skimpy black lace top with a very low neckline; everyone who saw her were sure that she was about to get a nip slip from the sheer lace outfit. She wore a leather jacket over her revealing top which has saved her from a possible wardrobe malfunction.

The diva and her backup dancer looked very much in love as they beamed at each other, talked and took pictures from their courtside seats. After the game, the "We Belong Together" singer and her man had a private Valentine's celebration. She posted a sexy photo of her and Bryan in a hot tub sipping wine.

Mariah Carey had a very tough New Year as she was criticized heavily for her blunder at the "Dick Clark's New Year's Rocking Eve With Ryan Seacrest." She was supposed to sing her all time hits "Emotions" and "We Belong Together" when the vocal tracks that the audience heard did not match what she was singing. She blamed the incident to a malfunctioning earpiece but people pointed out that she was lip syncing her tracks all along. She also blamed Dick Clark Productions for sabotaging her performance and slammed the company on her Twitter page.

