George, Amal Clooney Expect Girl And Boy Babies Any Time Soon – Matt Damon Very Excited

George and Amal Clooney are going to have twins and it's a boy and a girl. George's mom Nina excitedly revealed this awesome news over the weekend. Nina Clooney said that she and her husband can't wait when the twins finally arrive. And aside from George and Amal's family, Matt Damon also expressed his excitement over the great news; said that he nearly cried when he heard the news.

Nina Clooney got so excited that she revealed the gender of her son and Amal's twins, E! News reported. George's mom is already grandma to daughter Adelia Zeidler's, two kids. Since the "Ocean's Eleven" actor has never really planned to have twins, let alone have kids, his parents are even more excited when they finally arrive.

Meanwhile, Matt Damon, George's BFF said that he nearly broke into tears upon learning that the couple is pregnant, AOL reported. George told Matt that they were expecting when Amal was just eight weeks pregnant. The "Bourne Identity" star said that he is thrilled for George and Amal and commented that his friend has hit the jackpot. Finally he said that they will surely be great parents and that their twins are very lucky to have them.

Advertisement

George Clooney and Amal Clooney evaded pregnancy speculations last year; Amal's last social event was in November but she still sported a slim and trim figure. The couple went on hiatus during the later part of the year until January when Amal was seen in a loose dark dress sparking pregnancy rumors. They finally revealed that they were pregnant weeks after and that they are busy renovating their 9-bedroom Oxfordshire, England home.

Reports say that the Clooneys have fenced off their property to protect the twins from the water, have added more CCTV cameras and have decided not to get a nanny. George has constructed a studio where he could work without having to travel abroad. It was also reported that Amal's mom is also excited and plans to help her when she returns to work after her maternity leave.