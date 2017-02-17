‘American Horror Story’ Season 7 Will Be About The US Elections – Possible Trump Character In Series

"American Horror Story" plot for season 7 has been revealed by none other than the show's producer Ryan Murphy. Compared to AHS season 6's slew of possible themes revealed almost every week, season 7 will be downright straight-to-the-point. Season 7 will be about the recent November 2016 U.S. elections. The showrunner also mentioned a possible Donald Trump character in the show.

Ryan Murphy has no plans to play with fans' imaginations this time, Gizmodo reported. The "American Horror Story" producer said in a Bravo show that the theme for season 7 will be the election. He said that he chose this because it will be very interesting for many people; it will be something that many can relate to. He was asked if they were planning on a Donald Trump character and he said maybe. Ideas for possible characters for next season immediately sparked viewers' imagination including Lady Gaga portraying the role of Hillary Clinton.

The Hollywood Reporter mentioned that "American Horror Story" won't be the first TV series to tackle the election. Series such as the "Good Wife" and "Black-ish" have recently had an election theme while "South Park" frequently covers the election.

"American Horror Story" season 6 "Roanoke" made fans wonder for months regarding its theme. Creators of AHS have released 24 teasers, each clip different from the other, and a number of images and updates which only confused viewers. But despite this, fans still waited and tuned in to "Roanoke." Season 7 will be highly anticipated with this very controversial theme.

Confirmed to return for season 7 of AHS are Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters. The two actually met and fell in love on the set of the FX horror series. Over the course of the series, Sarah Paulson has played seven roles while Evan Peters played six. The premiere date for season 7 of "American Horror Story" is still to be revealed.