Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, February 17, 2017 | Updated at 12:32 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Everyday Vitamin D Intake, Helps Lower Respiratory Infection To Manifest

By Honey A. Demecillo (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 17, 2017 12:23 PM EST
Vitamin D pills 'could stop colds or flu'

Vitamin D pills 'could stop colds or flu'(Photo : Good Life/ You Tube)

There is a preliminary confirmation that sufficient amounts of vitamins D may help bring down rates of respiratory diseases. The examination was distributed in the British Medical Journal, which argues food is ought to be strengthened with the vitamin.

According to WebMD, the researchers from Queen Marry University in London found that supplementation was connected to a 12 percent reduction of people having an acute respiratory disease. The immune system utilizes vitamin D to make antimicrobial weapons that cut the gaps in microorganisms and infections.

Mark Bolland from the University of Auckland in New Zealand said, that the outcomes are uncertain and should be affirmed in carefully controlled clinical trials. The analysts pooled information on 11,321 individuals from 25 separate trials to attempt to find a complete solution. The present evidence does not support the use of vitamin D to prevent illness, except for those at higher risk of osteomalacia.

BBC reported that in general, the study said that one individual would be saved from infection for every 33 taking vitamin D supplements. That is more viable than influenza vaccination, which needs to treat 40 to counter one case, in spite of the fact that influenza is significantly more serious than the regular cold.

There were more prominent advantages for those taking vitamin D daily or weekly, rather than in monthly super-doses, and in individuals who were insufficient in the first case. The defensive impact of vitamin D supplements was most strongest for those with extreme vitamin D deficiency.

The main function of vitamin D is to control the amount of calcium and phosphate in the body, which are imperative for the development and support of healthy bones, teeth, and muscles. However, an excessive amount of vitamin D can lead to high levels of calcium in the blood which can bring heart and kidney issues. Anybody with a chronic condition or taking the drug should look a guidance from their doctor.

 

 

SEE ALSO

Xiaomi Mi5s Plus Review: A Vigorous Flagship With A Dual-Camera Monster, costs $400

People Diagnosed ADHD Have Smaller Brains Than Those Who Did Not, Study Shows

MRI Brain Scan Technology, A New Diagnostic Method To Predict Autism At Age of Two

Mac Malware Discovered by Bitdefender is Linked to APT28 Group of Hackers Utilizes Xagent Tool

Verizon, Yahoo Acquisition Update: New Agreement Still Undecided Due To Yahoo's 2013 Breach

Tagsvitamin d, flu, colds

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada Castro's funeral

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

Kate Middleton beauty Kate Middleton skincare

NBA NEWS: What Shoes All-Stars Like LeBron James Will Wear During Sunday's NBA All-Star Game

NBA NEWS: What Shoes All-Stars Like LeBron James Will Wear During Sunday's NBA All-Star Game

There are a lot of expectations that the All-Star game is having, but arguably one of the most anticipated thing about the event is the kicks that each player will be wearing. According to some sources, players will be wearing special Black History Month - themed sneakers.
UEFA Champions League Match Ball

Adidas Unveils Official Ball For UEFA Champions League Elimination Match
Coach of Real Madrid Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid Defender Nacho Fernandez Says Zinedine Zidane Presence Creates Good Atmosphere
Scottie Pippen official photo

Scottie Pippen Posts Valentine Pic With Wife & Kids Hinting They Are On The Road To Reconciliation
NBA News: Kawhi Leonard Wins All-Star Duel Vs Paul George as Spurs Win In Indy

NBA News: Kawhi Leonard Wins All-Star Duel Vs Paul George as Spurs Win In Indy
NBA News: Nick Wright Thinks Kevin Durant Will Make The Warriors A Worse Team

NBA News: Nick Wright Thinks Kevin Durant Will Make The Warriors A Worse Team
NBA News: Kevin Durant Tells Nuggets Fan They Will "Sweep Their A—" If Warriors Meet Nuggets In Playoffs

NBA News: Kevin Durant Tells Nuggets Fan They Will 'Sweep Their A-' If Warriors Meet Nuggets In Playoffs

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

MacBook Pro 2017 Rumors: MacBook Pro Release Date Likely to be Delayed

'Thor: Ragnarok' Update: Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange To Make Appearance In Upcoming Thor Movie

Mariah Carey leaves the past behind with a live performance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ and a new love in the arms of Bryan Tanaka; was about to have a wardrobe malfunction at a Lakers game on V Day.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Update: Karen Gillan To Reprise Role As Nebula, Shares Reason for Nebula's Change of Heart

'Pokémon Go' Update: New Patch Features Cheap Storage Upgrades For Everyone

‘Star Wars Episode 9’ rumors: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Hints Sequel Title; Next ‘Star Wars’ Could Be Filmed in Space

Comcast's Xfinity Stream App To Offer Free Live TV Streaming On The Go

NBA News: Carmelo Anthony To Replace Kevin Love In The All-Star Game

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Mark First Valentine Day Together

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Features, Release Date And Price: Kaby Lake Processor, Wireless Charging And 4k Display Rumored

Kanye West No-Show At Season 5 of His New York Fashion Week

Microsoft Stressing On Some New Measures To Fight Against The Global Threat Of Cyberattacks

Warner Bros. Wants Mel Gibson To Direct 'Suicide Squad 2'

NBA News: Magic Johnson Wants Kobe Bryant At Lakers Front Office

UFC Updates: Brock Lesnar To Retire From MMA For Good

NBA News: Derrick Williams Continues To Impress LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

India Launches 88 Earth Imaging Satellites

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Actor Ryan Reynolds attends the 'Deadpool' fan event at AMC Empire Theatre on February 8, 2016 in New York City.
Entertainment

'Deadpool 2' Cast & News: Kerry Washington Reportedly To Shoe In for Domino; Why 'Deadpool' Is 2016's Most Pirated Movie
A wax figure of Thor, as portrayed by actor Chris Hemsworth, appears at the Madame Tussauds New York's Interactive Marvel Super Hero Experience at Madame Tussauds on April 26, 2012 in New York City.
Entertainment

'Avengers: Infinity War' News: New Art Teases Thor Wielding New Weapon Jarnbjorn; Where's the Mjolnir? [RUMORS]
Marvel Studios Hall H Panel
Entertainment

‘Spiderman: Homecoming’ Actor Tom Holland Gets Cozy With Ella Purnell At BAFTA After-Party; New Romance Brewing?
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics