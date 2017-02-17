Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, February 17, 2017 | Updated at 12:56 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Justin Bieber Under Police Investigation Following Physical Altercation With Restaurant Employee

By Bisma Kaleem (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 17, 2017 12:30 PM EST
The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals(Photo : Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber is apparently under investigation for head-butting a man at a pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles. The alleged episode took place on Saturday, February 11, when the singer observed a restaurant staff recording him while he was with Kyle Massey. 

The 22-year old "Sorry" singer flipped out when he came across an employee at the West Hollywood Serafina recording him. The Hollywood alum was reportedly "play fighting" with Kyle when things when out of control, reports TMZ

According to the source, Justin requested the employee to stop recording the incident. However, the employee did not abide by it and a few minutes later, Justin pounced on the man and exited the Italian establishment. 

The heated, unfortunate event took a turn when another employee reported the mishap to the local authorities. The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department arrived at the scene, but it was too late as Justin had already left the restaurant. 

The police authorities released a statement mentioning that the experts received a "battery report call" around 2 a.m. and were told that Justin has got into a physical altercation with bartenders. The witnessed continued saying that he tried to intervene, but Justin wouldn't comply and eventually ended up head butting the person. 

Although the victim is not in favor of pressing charges against the "Love Yourself" singer, but investigations are still under process. The case has been linked with Justin's misdemeanor and is still uncompleted. Fortunately, the target refused to get medical attention and no physical marks have been noticed as a result of the physical tussle.  

According to the director of public relations at the Serafina Restaurant Group Caroline McBride has denied any staff involvement. Caroline maintains that the restaurant staff and employees have always had pleasant experiences with Mr. Bieber and thus denies that any of the workers were associated with the event. 

However, the onlookers are labeling Justin as the main victim. One of the witnesses established "He was enjoying his night with his friends. Whoever went after Justin must have been out to get him."

 

 

SEE ALSO

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Mark First Valentine Day Together

Jamie Dornan, Amelia Warner Ongoing Divorce Rumors - 'Fifty Shades Darker' Actor Abandoning Family For Profession

'Arrow' Season 5 Episode 13 Spoilers: Wild Dog Mysterious Past To Be Revealed; Mayor Queen's Unconventional Approach To Tackle Gun Concerns

TagsJustin Bieber, Grammys

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

Argentina & U.S Trade Agreements Obama Trade Agreements

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Kate Middleton beauty Kate Middleton skincare

NBA NEWS: What Shoes All-Stars Like LeBron James Will Wear During Sunday's NBA All-Star Game

NBA NEWS: What Shoes All-Stars Like LeBron James Will Wear During Sunday's NBA All-Star Game

There are a lot of expectations that the All-Star game is having, but arguably one of the most anticipated thing about the event is the kicks that each player will be wearing. According to some sources, players will be wearing special Black History Month - themed sneakers.
UEFA Champions League Match Ball

Adidas Unveils Official Ball For UEFA Champions League Elimination Match
Coach of Real Madrid Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid Defender Nacho Fernandez Says Zinedine Zidane Presence Creates Good Atmosphere
Scottie Pippen official photo

Scottie Pippen Posts Valentine Pic With Wife & Kids Hinting They Are On The Road To Reconciliation
NBA News: Kawhi Leonard Wins All-Star Duel Vs Paul George as Spurs Win In Indy

NBA News: Kawhi Leonard Wins All-Star Duel Vs Paul George as Spurs Win In Indy
NBA News: Nick Wright Thinks Kevin Durant Will Make The Warriors A Worse Team

NBA News: Nick Wright Thinks Kevin Durant Will Make The Warriors A Worse Team
NBA News: Kevin Durant Tells Nuggets Fan They Will "Sweep Their A—" If Warriors Meet Nuggets In Playoffs

NBA News: Kevin Durant Tells Nuggets Fan They Will 'Sweep Their A-' If Warriors Meet Nuggets In Playoffs

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

MacBook Pro 2017 Rumors: MacBook Pro Release Date Likely to be Delayed

'Thor: Ragnarok' Update: Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange To Make Appearance In Upcoming Thor Movie

Mariah Carey leaves the past behind with a live performance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ and a new love in the arms of Bryan Tanaka; was about to have a wardrobe malfunction at a Lakers game on V Day.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Update: Karen Gillan To Reprise Role As Nebula, Shares Reason for Nebula's Change of Heart

'Pokémon Go' Update: New Patch Features Cheap Storage Upgrades For Everyone

‘Star Wars Episode 9’ rumors: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Hints Sequel Title; Next ‘Star Wars’ Could Be Filmed in Space

Comcast's Xfinity Stream App To Offer Free Live TV Streaming On The Go

NBA News: Carmelo Anthony To Replace Kevin Love In The All-Star Game

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Mark First Valentine Day Together

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Features, Release Date And Price: Kaby Lake Processor, Wireless Charging And 4k Display Rumored

Kanye West No-Show At Season 5 of His New York Fashion Week

Microsoft Stressing On Some New Measures To Fight Against The Global Threat Of Cyberattacks

Warner Bros. Wants Mel Gibson To Direct 'Suicide Squad 2'

NBA News: Magic Johnson Wants Kobe Bryant At Lakers Front Office

UFC Updates: Brock Lesnar To Retire From MMA For Good

NBA News: Derrick Williams Continues To Impress LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

India Launches 88 Earth Imaging Satellites

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Actor Ryan Reynolds attends the 'Deadpool' fan event at AMC Empire Theatre on February 8, 2016 in New York City.
Entertainment

'Deadpool 2' Cast & News: Kerry Washington Reportedly To Shoe In for Domino; Why 'Deadpool' Is 2016's Most Pirated Movie
A wax figure of Thor, as portrayed by actor Chris Hemsworth, appears at the Madame Tussauds New York's Interactive Marvel Super Hero Experience at Madame Tussauds on April 26, 2012 in New York City.
Entertainment

'Avengers: Infinity War' News: New Art Teases Thor Wielding New Weapon Jarnbjorn; Where's the Mjolnir? [RUMORS]
Marvel Studios Hall H Panel
Entertainment

‘Spiderman: Homecoming’ Actor Tom Holland Gets Cozy With Ella Purnell At BAFTA After-Party; New Romance Brewing?
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics