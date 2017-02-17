Justin Bieber Under Police Investigation Following Physical Altercation With Restaurant Employee

Justin Bieber is apparently under investigation for head-butting a man at a pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles. The alleged episode took place on Saturday, February 11, when the singer observed a restaurant staff recording him while he was with Kyle Massey.

The 22-year old "Sorry" singer flipped out when he came across an employee at the West Hollywood Serafina recording him. The Hollywood alum was reportedly "play fighting" with Kyle when things when out of control, reports TMZ.

According to the source, Justin requested the employee to stop recording the incident. However, the employee did not abide by it and a few minutes later, Justin pounced on the man and exited the Italian establishment.

The heated, unfortunate event took a turn when another employee reported the mishap to the local authorities. The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department arrived at the scene, but it was too late as Justin had already left the restaurant.

The police authorities released a statement mentioning that the experts received a "battery report call" around 2 a.m. and were told that Justin has got into a physical altercation with bartenders. The witnessed continued saying that he tried to intervene, but Justin wouldn't comply and eventually ended up head butting the person.

Although the victim is not in favor of pressing charges against the "Love Yourself" singer, but investigations are still under process. The case has been linked with Justin's misdemeanor and is still uncompleted. Fortunately, the target refused to get medical attention and no physical marks have been noticed as a result of the physical tussle.

According to the director of public relations at the Serafina Restaurant Group Caroline McBride has denied any staff involvement. Caroline maintains that the restaurant staff and employees have always had pleasant experiences with Mr. Bieber and thus denies that any of the workers were associated with the event.

However, the onlookers are labeling Justin as the main victim. One of the witnesses established "He was enjoying his night with his friends. Whoever went after Justin must have been out to get him."