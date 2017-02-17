Robert Pattinson, Turned Heads With Fiancée FKA Twigs At The London Premiere of 'The Lost City of Z'

Love is in the air for Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs. The recognized couple redefined their love by color coordinating their dresses while attending the premiere of his new film in London.

According to Vogue, Robert along with fiancée FKA twigs was seen hanging out in London as the duo headed out to attend the premiere of Pattinson's new film "The Lost City of Z". For the couple, it was yet another excuse to binge out together as they both seemed to enjoy each other's company.

The source continued saying that Robert was only staring at his fiancée, getting tactile and packing on some major display of affection. Although they couldn't get their eyes off each other, the onlookers dropped their jaws as they couldn't digest the sizzling color chemistry of the not-so-shy couple.

The former "Twilight" prodigy and the Mercury prize-nominated alum are often seen keeping their relationship under the wraps. She told The Observer back in 2014: 'That side of my life [the paparazzi] is nothing to do with me. That's, like, that is the ... side of life of the man that I love". However, their confidence along with poise turned heads as they posed for photographs in the star-studded event.

Robert and FKA twigs were accompanied by co-stars Charlie Hunnam and Sienna Miller. The upcoming marvel is said to be an adaptation of a non-fiction book by the same name drafted by David Grann. The film involves the setting of previous colonial times where white supremacy reigned.

Robert publicized his remarks on the movie to the Press Association and said the tackling with the niche of colonialism was challenging for the team as they were dealing with the "contemporary idea of it". It is slated to hit the big screens on March 24 in the U.K.

Robert began dating his 29-year old fiancée in 2014. Previously, the 30-year old called it quits with "Twilight" co-star after saying for four years.