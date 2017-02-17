Angelina Jolie News: Brad Pitt’s Ex Regrets Making Divorce Public; ‘Maleficent’ Actress May Never Bounce Back from Damage, Warn Experts

The latest Brad and Angelina Jolie news reveals that the couple's divorce will be transformed into a documentary and the man behind this project has some very explosive inside information about the eminent pair.

According to a Yahoo report citing OK! Magazine, Ian Halperin, filmmaker working on Brangelina divorce documentary, reveals that the two have been a misfit from the start and that they both wanted out of their toxic marriage.

Even though the two were always aware that Jolie will not part silently with "Inglorious Basterds" actor, going public about her divorce may be one of her biggest mistake. Halperin, an expert on the couple's life and author of 2009 bestseller, "Brangelina: An Untold Story of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie," added that there's more to the duo's life than meets the eye.

The celebrity biographer further reveals that real life "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" couple were never really compatible with one another. In fact, despite Jolie being the first one to walk away from their marriage, the 53-year-old actor wanted out long time back. When the two broke up in 2015, Jolie was panicking that Pitt will go public since the "Big Short" actor had already threatened to dissolve their marriage in public.

When Jolie made headlines making her divorce public and revealed nasty details about Pitt, she may have caused beyond repair damage to her image. Known to represent herself over the years, it is believed that her closed circle of advisors did more harm than good.

According to a report by Page Six, Angelina Jolie news made more headlines when she decided to hire a publicist to reinforce her image. However, lawyer Raoul Felder believes that it might too late for Jolie to spring into image correction action.

Felder, who is also a top Hollywood divorce expert, added that Jolie has always used her charity work and children to benefit her image. Now hiring PR will not make the problem go away.

Meanwhile, recent Angelina Jolie news indicates that the 41-year-old has been working on a comeback strategy to overcome accusations of being the bad one in the couple's split. The actress wants to reportedly fix her reputation before she kickstarts promotion for her upcoming film, "First They Killed My Father," based on Cambodian human rights' activist.