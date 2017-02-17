Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Nintendo's 'Splatoon 2' Confirmed For A Manga Adaptaion! Multiplayer Is Possibile As Nintendo Switch Supports Local LAN

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 17, 2017 12:28 PM EST
Splatoon 2 - Nintendo Switch Presentation 2017 Trailer

Splatoon 2 - Nintendo Switch Presentation 2017 Trailer(Photo : Youtube/Nintendo)

Fans of Nintendo's game "Splatoon 2" bet to be overjoyed upon knowing that "Splatoon 2" will have a manga series adaptation. The first "Splatoon" game was first released by Nintendo for Wii U system in May 2015 and greatly loved by many. Players of the game get excited after Nintendo confirmed the sequel will be coming into Nintendo Switch console.

According to Anime News Network, Shogakukan's Coro Coro comics published on Wednesday a pamphlet. In the magazine, it includes the Nintendo's one-shot manga adaptation of the forthcoming "Splatoon 2" and it was drawn by Sankishi Hinodeya.

The reports claimed that at the end of the one-shot, the announcement was made that a serialization of the "Splatoon 2" manga will begin "soon." The announcement has only minimal information about the upcoming manga series of the game, the release of the manga and whether the "Splatoon 2" will be having a full manga series adaptation.

The pamphlet together with the one-shot manga is now available online while the game "Splatoon 2" is set to release summer this year. The story of the game revolved in the inklings paintings in the battlefield in several colors and whichever team successfully paint the territory of the opposing team will win.

Furthermore, the game also includes the creatures who can easily transform from being human forms into a squid form. Fans embrace the game and called it was one of the best game titles for Wii U and the predecessor game already received two manga adaptations.

In May 2015, the one-shot manga was published based on "Splatoon" in Coro Coro comics by Hinodeya. While several manga creators contributed their stories to Play Manga and Kino Takahashi release the "Honobono Ika 4-Koma" manga, The Outer Haven has reported.

Moreover, Nintendo just recently announced that the Switch console will support local LAN gaming session. Bet the fans are now on chilling bones and crossing their finger as there might be a possibility of a multiplayer with the "Splatoon 2."

