Friday, February 17, 2017

‘GTA 6’ Release Date: Release Reportedly Pushed Back Due to ‘Red Dead Redemption 2;’ 2018 Launch Unlikely

By Kanika Gupta
First Posted: Feb 17, 2017
Grand Theft Auto Video Game Rakes In 800 Million Dollars Within One Day Of Sales

Grand Theft Auto Video Game Rakes In 800 Million Dollars Within One Day Of Sales(Photo : Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Rockstar Games, the game developers of "Grand Theft Auto 6" are yet to announce any updates. Lack of information about the famous franchise sparked rumors that "GTA 6" release date may have been delayed due "Red Dead Redemption 2."

According to Tech Radar, "GTA 6" release date will not be announced anytime soon as the game will not launch for the next four years at least. The publication also noted that the game developers are currently focused on the upcoming "Red Dead Redemption 2" that is slated for Fall 2017 release.

The same report also highlighted that another reason responsible for "GTA 6" release date delay could be "GTA Online," the multiplayer version of "GTA 5." If the developers are planning to include the same online component for "GTA 6," then would have to another three years' worth of effort before the gamers can get their hands on the next "Grand Theft Auto" installment. The rumor has it that "GTA 6" will not release until 2020.

The logic for 2020 release year lies in "RDR 2" time frame. Since the developers needed three years between "GTA Online" and "Red Dead Redemption," it is only fair to expect that the next installment will also be spaced out with a three-year gap.

Apart from official announcement made by Rockstar President Leslie Benzies that "GTA 6" is definitely coming, no other information has been shared with the eager fans. The executive revealed that the game is in the works but cannot say anything about "GTA 6" release date as of now.

"We don't know what GTA 6 will be, but we've got some ideas," Benzies claimed, as reported by Cinema Blend. The Rockstar Games exec further revealed that they are working on the map and story component of the game.

Rockstar Games has not made any other announcement about "GTA 6" release date. The fans should take all the updates with a grain of salt, until officially confirmed.

 

 

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Kate Middleton beauty Kate Middleton skincare

