Friday, February 17, 2017

IBM, The Weather Company Technology Collaboration, Offers Weather Update Without Internet

By Honey A. Demecillo
First Posted: Feb 17, 2017 12:23 PM EST
Having an abundance of climate information readily available is something that is underestimated. But with the upcoming Weather Channel application for Android, IBM is offering one solution for developing markets called "Mesh Network Alerts," another innovation that can transmit warning from phone to phone via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

According to Engadget, it is potentially more helpful than typical emergency alerts from governments, because of those who do not work when cell systems go down. The application offers a great deal more than just a mere climate update, in a few spots it could up saving lives during crises.

In establishing countries, cellular availability is congested, discontinuous, and in the worst scenarios blocked off. That is the reason why IBM collaborate with the developers at The Weather Company to facilitate communications between residents of underserved countries.

Digital Trends reported that government typically issued messages through cell towers. While, IBM's system will step in as a fallback, when the central systems go down, the mesh initiates. Also, it works off the network in remote areas and disaster zones without affecting the battery.

Now, IBM wanted to launch its mesh-skilled Weather Channel application in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. It is just have 3.2MB large and it is worked in light of slower 2G connections. Users can store offline weather information for 24 hours and can select a weather to empower updates via cellular or Wi-Fi.

IBM purchased The Weather Company in 2016 that has made the significant investment in the information forward company. A year ago, it extended the weather.com site to 62 dialect and 178 countries. And on mobile devices, it launched worldwide weather forecast warnings that give extreme climate information as continuous notification. The weather application will now serve as the foundation of Watson's Internet of Things unit, and the company will give IBM's AI with a lot more information to work with.

 

IBM, The Weather Channel, Mesh Network Alerts

