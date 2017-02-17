Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, February 17, 2017

'One Piece' Spoiler: Grand Fleet Is Coming To Save Luffy But Capone Might Defeat Big Mom With The Help Of Urogue?

By Staff Writer
First Posted: Feb 17, 2017
One Piece - Sanji saves Luffy and Regis

One Piece - Sanji saves Luffy and Regis(Photo : Youtube/ RooM)

Fans will witness a jaw-dropping twist in "One Piece" between Straw Hat Luffy and Sanji as the mission continues to reach the downfall moment of Big Mom. Also, spoilers suggest that whatever decision of Sanji and Luffy will mold the entire "One Piece" manga.

Chapter 856 of the best Japanese anime series, "One Piece" is expected to bring the fans more closely to the end of Big Mom. As Luffy and Sanji continue to stop the Charlotte family's evil plans, everything may seem impossible to pull it off as it will be a real challenge for everyone.

As fans doubt the whole situation of the upcoming episode of "One Piece," a help will come and thanks to Luffy's Vivre card. After all the unfortunate happenings and putting him into a real danger, Vivre card will go crazy at this time and Grand Fleet is coming to Luffy's aid.

Yes, Grand Fleet might show up in the battle and help Luffy and Sanji to make their plans into action. As Grand Fleet will bulk up the manpower of Luffy enough in taking Big Mom's soldiers down in "One Piece," Reddit has reported.  

But Luffy is all they need to end the war in "One Piece" Chapter 856, a big chance is coming if he will be recover from the hunger. Also, spoilers suggest that Bobbin, a great ally of Sanji's father will help the team in defeating Big Mom.

Meanwhile, other speculations suggest that Capone might end the battle in "One Piece" as he takes his move and might ruin the wedding himself. According to Oro Jackson, Capone and his allies are much more planned and prepared for killing Big Mom's head.

Capone will be the one leading the coup in "One Piece" and Luffy will taking an advantage of the destruction, Capone also hinted that he is still in alliance with Urogue. Uroge was last seen in the place of Sky Island and Big Mom's head crew think he's already dead. So, assumptions arise that Capone might secretly help Urogue escape. 

 

 

