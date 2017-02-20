Star Wars Rebels Season 3 'Legacy of Mandalore' Features Sabine's Violent, Complicated Homecoming

It's been a month since the "Trials of the Darksaber" was aired that sets up the new arc of Star Wars Rebels. Now, the show continues and focuses on how Sabine Wen will be able to unite the Mandalorians against the Empire. The "Legacy Of Mandalore" episode also left the audiences in shock for some amazing scenes.

The "Legacy Of Mandalore" focus on Sabine, Kanan, Ezra, and Fenn Rau's adventure to Kronos where Sabine's family is located and the Mandalorian sect which is tied to the Empire. The Mandalorian's loyalty is mostly on the side of the Empire because they never reported on Sabine as well as the Jedi's arrival.

According to Den of Geek, in the "Legacy Of Mandalore" episode, the Mandalorians shoot Sabine and her colleagues, causing them to crash across the ice and snow-capped landscape. The scenes where Sabine landed in the "Legacy Of Mandalore" is considered as a unique setting, outside the usual deserts, bland plateaus, and hallways.

"Legacy Of Mandalore" is also an episode where the wealth of backstory for the young Mandalorian was revealed. "Legacy Of Mandalore" also revealed Sabine's family members with a few stories about the political situations in the places which are controlled by the Mandalorians.

The plot for the "Legacy Of Mandalore" episode also covers Sabine's attempt to regain her family's political power through the use of dark saber. It is complex on the surface because her family members thrive for honor duels and sparring matches and at the same time remains loyal to each other.

According to IGN, one of the most thrilling moments at "Legacy Of Mandalore" is when Tristan and the Mandalorians fly forward as they fire their rockets. The highlight was the lightsaber encounter between Sabine and Gar Gaxon which of the audience believe as the first canon lightsaber fight.

Overall, "Legacy of Mandalore" is about Sabine going home to reunite with her family which led to betrayal. The episode also shows some cool Mandalorian action and an emotional ending as Sabine decides where she be.



