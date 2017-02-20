Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, February 21, 2017 | Updated at 2:13 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Star Wars Rebels Season 3 'Legacy of Mandalore' Features Sabine's Violent, Complicated Homecoming

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 20, 2017 12:55 PM EST
Star Wars Rebels Season 3 - Legacy of Mandalore Episode Review

Star Wars Rebels Season 3 - Legacy of Mandalore Episode Review(Photo : Photo: Star Wars Explained@youtube.com)

It's been a month since the "Trials of the Darksaber" was aired that sets up the new arc of Star Wars Rebels. Now, the show continues and focuses on how Sabine Wen will be able to unite the Mandalorians against the Empire. The "Legacy Of Mandalore" episode also left the audiences in shock for some amazing scenes.

The "Legacy Of Mandalore" focus on Sabine, Kanan, Ezra, and Fenn Rau's adventure to Kronos where Sabine's family is located and the Mandalorian sect which is tied to the Empire. The Mandalorian's loyalty is mostly on the side of the Empire because they never reported on Sabine as well as the Jedi's arrival.

According to Den of Geek, in the "Legacy Of Mandalore" episode, the Mandalorians shoot Sabine and her colleagues, causing them to crash across the ice and snow-capped landscape. The scenes where Sabine landed in the "Legacy Of Mandalore" is considered as a unique setting, outside the usual deserts, bland plateaus, and hallways.

 "Legacy Of Mandalore" is also an episode where the wealth of backstory for the young Mandalorian was revealed. "Legacy Of Mandalore" also revealed Sabine's family members with a few stories about the political situations in the places which are controlled by the Mandalorians.

The plot for the "Legacy Of Mandalore" episode also covers Sabine's attempt to regain her family's political power through the use of dark saber. It is complex on the surface because her family members thrive for honor duels and sparring matches and at the same time remains loyal to each other.

According to IGN, one of the most thrilling moments at "Legacy Of Mandalore" is when Tristan and the Mandalorians fly forward as they fire their rockets. The highlight was the lightsaber encounter between Sabine and Gar Gaxon which of the audience believe as the first canon lightsaber fight.

Overall, "Legacy of Mandalore" is about Sabine going home to reunite with her family which led to betrayal. The episode also shows some cool Mandalorian action and an emotional  ending as Sabine decides where she be.

SEE ALSO

Conab Forecasts Brazilian Safrinha Crop Bountiful Harvest Due To Good Weather

Monster Hunter XX 3DS Promotional Video Reveal New Monster Battles

Nintendo Switch Updates: Video Reveals Operating System Details

Flying Taxis: Dubai’s Pilotless Drones, Ehang 184 Soon To Take-Off This Summer

TagsStar Wars Rebels Season 3, Legacy Of Mandalore, Trials of the Darksaber, star wars rebels

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

Argentina & U.S Trade Agreements Obama Trade Agreements

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

CULTURE

Oakley Flak Jacket 3D fit technology

Clarence House Announce The Engagement Of Prince William To Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton, Prince William On The Verge of Separation, Reports Claim

Despite the fact that these claims could be valid, neither Kate Middleton nor Prince William has affirmed anything as of yet.
Television personalities Scott Disick (L) and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at the launch of AG Adriano Goldschmied's 'backstAGe presents:' initiative featuring The Black Keys at the Marquee Nightclub

Kourtney Kardashian May Be Getting Back With Scott Disick Despite Attending Church With Justin Bieber[RUMORS]
P.S. Arts' The Party - Arrivals

Meghan Markle Returns to Instagram After 2-Month Break: 'No Bad Energy'
The Weinstein Company & Netflix's 2017 SAG After Party in partnership with Absolut Elyx

'Stranger Things' Actress Millie Bobby Brown Now Part Of IMG Models Agency [DETAILS]
Intro to Salt Marshes

Salt Marshes Vanish as Rising Sea Cover Losing Ground, Endangered Animals Suffering More
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Jennifer Lopez Fangirls Over Drake at 2017 Grammys; Romance Confirmed? [RUMORS]
The Prince Of Wales & Duchess Of Cornwall Support The British Asian Trust

Prince Charles Forced to Marry Princess Diana by Father Prince Philip [RUMORS]

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Apple Loses Fourth Place To Xiaomi In The Chinese Markets

Report: Discovery Of Alien Planets Has Scientists Buzzing

India's First Bullet Train Undersea Railway Expected to Construct in 2018

ZTE Confirms Its Presence At This Year's MWC

OnePlus 3T 128GB Finally Available to Indian Customers Through Amazon

USA Launched Aircraft Carrier To Begin its Routine Operations In The South China Sea

Woolly Mammoth Resurrection Possible In Next Two Years, Harvard University Scientists Say

Late Michael Jackson Nearly Bankrupt When He Died; Potentially Owes IRS $1 Billion Tax [DETAILS]

'The Seven Deadly Sins' Season 2 Coming this February on Netflix: Official Plot Synopsis Revealed

iPhone 8 Updates: Apple Replacing Home Button With Touch Bar

Drake Confused Half The Time Over Kanye’s Rants – Says He Accepts What He is Going Through

'Kingdom Hearts III' Keyblade And Power Form, 'Final Fantasy VII Remake' Put Much Effort In Combat System; Details, Released Date & More

Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery Photos Released – Suspects Continued To Roam Near Hotel After Robbery

Counter-Strike News: Pro Player Promises To "Crush" Opponent Who Belittled His Team, Backs It Up In Dominating Fashion

Counter-Strike News: Pro Player Promises To "Crush" Opponent Who Belittled His Team, Backs It Up In Dominating Fashion

NBA News: DeMarcus Cousins Trade Rumors Continues; Pelicans Interested In Trading For Kings' Star

LG Watch Style: Low-End Smartwatch Powered by Android Wear 2.0, with a Reasonable Price $249

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Actor Ryan Reynolds attends the 'Deadpool' fan event at AMC Empire Theatre on February 8, 2016 in New York City.
Entertainment

'Deadpool 2' Cast & News: Kerry Washington Reportedly To Shoe In for Domino; Why 'Deadpool' Is 2016's Most Pirated Movie
A wax figure of Thor, as portrayed by actor Chris Hemsworth, appears at the Madame Tussauds New York's Interactive Marvel Super Hero Experience at Madame Tussauds on April 26, 2012 in New York City.
Entertainment

'Avengers: Infinity War' News: New Art Teases Thor Wielding New Weapon Jarnbjorn; Where's the Mjolnir? [RUMORS]
Marvel Studios Hall H Panel
Entertainment

‘Spiderman: Homecoming’ Actor Tom Holland Gets Cozy With Ella Purnell At BAFTA After-Party; New Romance Brewing?
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics