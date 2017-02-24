Verizon Mobile Wireless Update: 5G Soon To Offer In Eleven Cities In U.S.

The Verizon Wireless logo is displayed on a window at a retail store in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2014.(Photo : Getty Images/Andrew Harrer)

The world is slowly going towards a super-connected Verizon 5G world. Verizon company recently announced its plan to offer a high-speed Verizon 5G network service to some of the customers in 11 U.S. markets in the mid of 2017.

The company ensures that the Verizon 5G rollout will be considered as the largest proving ground for the next generation of wireless technology. According to the Digital Trends, AT&T has also announced during the Consumer Electronics Show that it would start testing its residential 5G in Austin Texas in the first half of 2017.

Verizon is always in competition with AT&T. Having heard about AT&T's plan, the company also decided to plan to launch a pre-commercial of its Verizon 5G service for homes and offices in the 11 cities in the next few months.

Verizon has already laid its plan for 5G deployment in the Mobile World Congress last year. Now, the company has released specific areas and time frame to roll out its service. Verizon 5G will first land in Atlanta, Georgia; Ann Arbor, Michigan; Brockton, Massachusetts; Bernardsville, New Jersey; Denver, Colorado; Dallas, Texas; Miami, Florida; Sacramento, California; Houston, Texas; Washington, D.C. Seattle, and Washington.

The company clarified that it would be modeled on the specifications to be determined by the Verizon's 5G technical forum. The trials made by Verizon represent an important step to commercial gigabit broadband services to offices and homes via its wireless Verizon 5G connection.

Verizon also notes that its tech pilots are currently conducting a close collaboration with the Verizon 5G Technology Forum (5GTF) partners which includes some of the tech giant companies like Samsung, Qualcomm Technologies, Intel, and Ericsson.

According to the Multichannel, Ericsson's partnership with the company is rolling out Verizon 5G customer trials which accelerate the global 5G ecosystem.

"These end-to-end solutions are key steps for preparing Verizon's network for commercial deployment with different Verizon 5G scenarios and use cases," Rima Qureshi, Head of the Region North America at Ericsson said.



