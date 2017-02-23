Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, February 24, 2017 | Updated at 12:08 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Crunchyroll, Hulu To Air ‘Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans’ With English Subtitles

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 23, 2017 12:26 PM EST
Tokyo International Anime Fair 2009 Begins

Tokyo International Anime Fair 2009 Begins(Photo : Getty Images / Junko Kimura / Staff)

Good news anime lovers! Crunchyroll, one of the famous streaming anime sites recently announced that it would stream "Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans" with English-dubbed version soon. The website will add five new episodes of Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans with English-dubbed at 10:00 p.m. EST starting February 28.

According to Animenewsnetwork, the "Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans" episodes will be available for all viewers in the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Latin America, South Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

The 25-episode of the "Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans" the first season had premiered in Japan last October 2015. During that time, the Daisuki, Gundam.info and the Hulu first streamed the series as it aired.

Crunchyroll and Funimation also streamed the new episodes a week after the previous two sites aired the anime series. Adult Swim's Toonami block also aired "Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans" with an English dub last June.

The "A Town Where You Live" and "Gakuen Alice" anime will also be a stream as well. Gakuen Alice will be available for all the viewers in Canada and the United States. The first two episodes of the series are now available on Nozomi Entertainment's YouTube channel.

"A Town Where You Live" will also be available in both Crunchyroll in the United States and Canada and just like "Gakuen Alice," Nozomi Entertainment also added the series to its channel. Both series, The "Gakuen Alice" and "A Town Where You Live" will be aired together with the famous "Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans" with an English dub.

According to Forbes, Hulu is also planning to stream the five new "Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans" series. Fans can go to the website now; they could find "Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans" as well as its other series.

People have adored the classic Gundam series from the late '70s and early '80s. The new "Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans" series is something that will create appeal to the new audience.  

SEE ALSO

Star Wars Rebels Season 3 'Legacy of Mandalore' Features Sabine's Violent, Complicated Homecoming

Conab Forecasts Brazilian Safrinha Crop Bountiful Harvest Due To Good Weather

Monster Hunter XX 3DS Promotional Video Reveal New Monster Battles

Nintendo Switch Updates: Video Reveals Operating System Details

TagsCrunchyroll, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, Gundam English-dubbed, Mobile Suit Gundam, gundam 2017

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

Oakley Flak Jacket 3D fit technology

Cafe with a footbath in Tokyo

Coffee Butter Is Soon To Be Released In Japan

Soon to release in Japan is the caffeine and carbs combination or coffee butter called Snow Brand Coffee Soft.
AFI FEST 2015 Presented By Audi Opening Night Gala Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'By The Sea' - Arrivals

Brad Pitt Is A 'Wonderful' Father To His Kids Despite Divorce, Says Angelina Jolie; ‘Maleficent’ Star Gets Emotional During Interview
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show & Audience

Jennifer Lopez's Alleged Beau Drake Wishes Ex-Girlfriend Rihanna ‘Love’ On Her 29th Birthday [DETAILS]
Audi Celebrates AFI FEST 2015 Presented By Audi

Angelina Jolie Finally Comments About Her Divorce With Brad Pitt
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala

'Beauty and the Beast' Movie: Emma Watson Sings Her Heart Out as Belle; ‘Harry Potter’ Actress Stars Sustainable Fashion Instagram [WATCH]
TV Land Awards 2003

'Partridge Family' Actor David Cassidy Initially In Denial With Dementia Diagnosis; Cancels Music Tours After Bouts Of Memory Loss [DETAILS]
84th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room

'Mission: Impossible 6' Release Date & News: Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt Will Have 'Emotional Journey' [DETAILS]

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

NASA Discovers 7 Earth-Sized Planets That Could Support Life.

Apple News: 80% of Active iOS Devices Currently Has iOS 10 Installed

March's Xbox Games With Gold Highlights Several Amazing Horror Games; 'Evolve' and 'Borderlands 2' Included

'Dragon Quest Heroes II' Update: New Explorer's Edition Features Wide Array Of Extra Weapons

Coffee Butter Is Soon To Be Released In Japan

Snail Venom, A newly Discovery Treatment With A Long-Lasting Effect For Chronic Pain

Google Fiber-owned Webpass Offers Unlimited Downloads And Uploads With 1Gbps For $60

Google Project Fi: Voice over LTE, Outline Few Benefits like Faster Data During a Call

2018 Lexus LC 500, LC 500h Review: Luxurious Hybrid Engine With Quick-Shifting 10-Speed Transmission

Princess Diana Broke Protocol By Refusing To Wear Hats & Gloves: ‘You can’t cuddle a child in a hat’

Rihanna Is Sexy And Raunchy In ‘Bates Motel’ Season 5 Trailer: Ex Flame Drake Gives Birthday Shout Out To Riri On-Stage

‘Empire’ Season 3: Demi Moore Set To Play Recurring Role; Will Moore And Daughter Rumer Willis’ Storyline Intersect

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ News: Thor Is Funniest Than Ever; Brothers Work Together To Defeat Death

Jimmy Kimmel Is Tired Of Show Business; Late Night Chat Show Host Quitting Soon

AMD Celebrates As The Ryzen 7 1700X Beat Intel Core 17: 6900K In Maxon Cinebench Benchmark - Pre-Orders Now Possible

'Overwatch' News: New Patch Gives Major Update To Bastion, Makes Him A Formidable Hero

Tanzania Threatened To Publish List of Homosexuals

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Actor Ryan Reynolds attends the 'Deadpool' fan event at AMC Empire Theatre on February 8, 2016 in New York City.
Entertainment

'Deadpool 2' Cast & News: Kerry Washington Reportedly To Shoe In for Domino; Why 'Deadpool' Is 2016's Most Pirated Movie
A wax figure of Thor, as portrayed by actor Chris Hemsworth, appears at the Madame Tussauds New York's Interactive Marvel Super Hero Experience at Madame Tussauds on April 26, 2012 in New York City.
Entertainment

'Avengers: Infinity War' News: New Art Teases Thor Wielding New Weapon Jarnbjorn; Where's the Mjolnir? [RUMORS]
Marvel Studios Hall H Panel
Entertainment

‘Spiderman: Homecoming’ Actor Tom Holland Gets Cozy With Ella Purnell At BAFTA After-Party; New Romance Brewing?
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics