5 Reasons Why You Must Go For HP Spectre 15 Over Microsoft Surface Pro 4

The craze for convertible devices is certainly witnessing a better hike these days. The technology has definitely turned into a well-admired development among tech fans worldwide. And with this budding craze for such 2-in-1 sensations, the well-known tech giants also started making their own creations equipped with such advanced technology.

Microsoft and HP have been two common players among renowned tech makers to implement and evolve best in class 2-in-1 PCs. Both of them tried to raise them at the high-stake of mass anticipation with their newest attractions in this segments, namely Microsoft's Surface Pro 4 and HP X360 Spectre 15. Both the machines are machines are impressive but certain advantages make the difference in their implementations.

According to Digital Trends, among both the devices, HP X360 Spectre 15 takes the high pitch position all due to its improved features and specs. Firstly, HP X360 Spectre 15 comes with a 7th Generation Intel Core i7 dual-core chipset for high-level performance, but Microsoft Surface Pro4 backs down in this quotient with the predecessor version of the above-mentioned processor options: 6th Generation Intel Core i5 and i7 dual-cores. As for the display part, HP X360 Spectre 15 comes with 3,840 x 2,160 highest resolution based panel alongside a 16:9 aspect ratio, whereas Microsoft Surface Pro 4 again falls behind with best possible resolution range at 3,000 x 2,000 coupled with 3:2 aspect ratio.

Advertisement

As per a report by Tech Crunch, HP X360 Spectre 15 comes with suitable battery properties for 4K contents which allow it to enable flawless running of 4K videos at a lesser consumption of power. But Microsoft Surface Pro 4 also loses credit in this context, as the machine is not capable of providing continuous 4K streaming at a lower consumption of the battery. Microsoft Surface Pro 4 comes with 2 USB 3.0 ports, 1 mini-DisplayPort but again HP Spectre 15 clinches victory in this section with 1 USB 3.0, 1 port, 1 USB Type-C port and 1 USB Type-c with Thunderbolt 3, 1 cum HDMI port.

Finally, comes the question of affordability. In this segment, HP X360 Spectre 15, with a beginning range of $1280, again overtakes Microsoft Surface Pro 4 which comes with a price tag of $1499. All and all, HP X360 Spectre 15 proves itself to be a must buy option over Microsoft Surface Pro 4 in terms of specs, battery life and affordability.