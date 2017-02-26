Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, February 27, 2017 | Updated at 2:10 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

5 Reasons Why You Must Go For HP Spectre 15 Over Microsoft Surface Pro 4

By Soutrik Das (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 26, 2017 06:07 PM EST
A next generation Microsoft Surface Pro 2 tablet is displayed at a Microsoft store in the Dadeland Mall on October 22, 2013 in Miami, Florida.

A next generation Microsoft Surface Pro 2 tablet is displayed at a Microsoft store in the Dadeland Mall on October 22, 2013 in Miami, Florida.(Photo : Getty Images/Joe Raedle)

The craze for convertible devices is certainly witnessing a better hike these days. The technology has definitely turned into a well-admired development among tech fans worldwide. And with this budding craze for such 2-in-1 sensations, the well-known tech giants also started making their own creations equipped with such advanced technology.

Microsoft and HP have been two common players among renowned tech makers to implement and evolve best in class 2-in-1 PCs. Both of them tried to raise them at the high-stake of mass anticipation with their newest attractions in this segments, namely Microsoft's Surface Pro 4  and HP X360 Spectre 15. Both the machines are machines are impressive but certain advantages make the difference in their implementations.

According to Digital Trends, among both the devices, HP X360 Spectre 15 takes the high pitch position all due to its improved features and specs. Firstly, HP X360 Spectre 15 comes with a 7th Generation Intel Core i7 dual-core chipset for high-level performance, but Microsoft Surface Pro4 backs down in this quotient with the predecessor version of the above-mentioned processor options: 6th Generation Intel Core i5 and i7 dual-cores. As for the display part, HP X360 Spectre 15 comes with 3,840 x 2,160 highest resolution based panel alongside a 16:9 aspect ratio, whereas Microsoft Surface Pro 4 again falls behind with best possible resolution range at 3,000 x 2,000 coupled with 3:2 aspect ratio.

As per a report by Tech Crunch, HP X360 Spectre 15 comes with suitable battery properties for 4K contents which allow it to enable flawless running of 4K videos at a lesser consumption of power. But Microsoft Surface Pro 4 also loses credit in this context, as the machine is not capable of providing continuous 4K streaming at a lower consumption of the battery. Microsoft Surface Pro 4 comes with 2 USB 3.0 ports, 1 mini-DisplayPort but again HP Spectre 15 clinches victory in this section with  1 USB 3.0, 1 port, 1 USB Type-C port and 1 USB Type-c with Thunderbolt 3, 1 cum HDMI port.

Finally, comes the question of affordability. In this segment, HP X360 Spectre 15, with a beginning range of $1280, again overtakes Microsoft Surface Pro 4 which comes with a price tag of $1499. All and all, HP X360 Spectre 15 proves itself to be a must buy option over Microsoft Surface Pro 4 in terms of specs, battery life and affordability. 

SEE ALSO

New HP Spectre 15 Offers Best In Class 4K Experience At Affordable Price

Samsung's New Exynos 9 Chipset Performs High Consuming Less Power

AMD Ryzen 7 Series Beat Intel i7 Range In Terms Of Performance And Affordability: Know How

Qualcomm, Intel Unveil LTE Modems Which Will Provide Download Speeds Over 1Gbps

Nintendo Switch Bundle Loses One Title: 'The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+' Debut Delayed

TagsHp Spectre X360, HP Spectre 15 vs. Microsoft Surface Pro 4, HP vs. Microsoft, Microsoft Surface Pro 4 features, HP Spectre 15 4K Experience

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

Argentina & U.S Trade Agreements Obama Trade Agreements

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 2018 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona looks on during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and UD Las Palmas at Camp Nou stadium on January 14, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain.

Report: Barcelona Launches Football Academy In Nigeria

The most powerful club Barcelona launches football academy in Nigeria. The academy is the first largest of any continent in the world.
Deron Williams #8 of the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on January 22, 2017 in Dallas, Texas.

NBA Trade Rumors: Deals For Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans And So On
Deron Williams #8 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball against the Detroit Pistons on February 15, 2017 at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

NBA News and Updates: Deron Williams Being Eyed For Trade By Utah Jazz
NBA News: Thunder Dealts Cameron Payne To The Bulls, Marks The End Of NBA's Best Pre-game Dancing Duo

NBA News: Thunder Dealts Cameron Payne To The Bulls, Marks The End Of NBA's Best Pre-game Dancing Duo
Jackson Follman is determined to join the paralympic games with his artificial limb.

Former Goalkeeper Of Chapecoense, Jackson Follman Looks Forward For Paralympic Games
Los Angeles Lakers v Miami Heat

Trade Rumors NBA: Los Angeles Lakers Traded Lou Williams For Houston Rockets’ Brewer In First Round
Professional basketball player Carmelo Anthony attends the 'Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip' New York Screening at Regal E-Walk on December 15, 2015 in New York City.

NBA Trade Rumours: Lou Williams, Jimmy Butler, Carmelo Anthony And Other Top 5 Players Could Be Dealt In Final Days

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Reasons Why Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Could Be Better Than iPad Pro 2: Comparisons, Specs, Features Here!

Apple's MacBook Retina Display Issues, Extending Program For Clients to get their Notebook Serviced

Manny Pacquiao vs. Amir Khan In April 23 ‘Super Fight’ – Pacman Previously Revealed Next Fight In The UAE

Jordan Peele's American Comedy-Horror Marvel 'Get Out' to be Released in February

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Details All Talk, No Confirmed Specs Yet – Release Date Way Past Its Previous October 2016 Deadline

NBA News: Cleveland Cavaliers Could Equal Warriors With New Additions: Deron Williams And Andrew Bogut

X-Men News: Patrick Stewart Retiring From X-Men Franchise After Logan

Samsung Galaxy S8 News and Updates: The Smartphone Will Have Two Variants With 4K Display And Bezel-Less Design, Reports

iPad Pro 2 Rumours Roundup: Apple Might Release The New Pro Device This March Plus Specs and Features Details

Wolverine to Forever Ditched His Iconic Yellow Suit? Fans May Not See It In 'Logan'; Director Provided Reasons and It Makes Sense!

Karrueche Tran Receives Death Threats From Former Boyfriend Chris Brown: Model Files Restraining Order Against Singer

NBA News: Dwyane Wade To Focus Only On Playing And Performance, Leaves Decision-making To Bulls

‘Pokemon GO’ Updates: Mistakes In Getting Umbreon & Espeon; Region Exclusive Creatures Arrive; How To Find Corsola

'Nightwing Movie' Update; Zack Effron or Armie Hammer As Grayson; Batman To Pass The Cape To Nigthwing? [Rumors]

Samsung's New Launched Galaxy Tab S3 Matches Apple's iPad Pro 9.7 Note

‘Legend Of Zelda’ Fans Reveal Snowpeak Ruins As The Best Dungeon Of All; ‘Breath Of The Wild’ Near Its Release

'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Update: Game To Be At Least 45GB In Size For Consoles, Day-One Patch Already In the Works

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Actor Ryan Reynolds attends the 'Deadpool' fan event at AMC Empire Theatre on February 8, 2016 in New York City.
Entertainment

'Deadpool 2' Cast & News: Kerry Washington Reportedly To Shoe In for Domino; Why 'Deadpool' Is 2016's Most Pirated Movie
A wax figure of Thor, as portrayed by actor Chris Hemsworth, appears at the Madame Tussauds New York's Interactive Marvel Super Hero Experience at Madame Tussauds on April 26, 2012 in New York City.
Entertainment

'Avengers: Infinity War' News: New Art Teases Thor Wielding New Weapon Jarnbjorn; Where's the Mjolnir? [RUMORS]
Marvel Studios Hall H Panel
Entertainment

‘Spiderman: Homecoming’ Actor Tom Holland Gets Cozy With Ella Purnell At BAFTA After-Party; New Romance Brewing?
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics