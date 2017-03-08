Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, March 08, 2017

Wonder Woman To Debut On Big Screens With Hard Metal Theme

By Soutrik Das
Mar 08, 2017
While Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice witnessed wide admirations among fans from all around, action saga lovers are now getting set for the debut of Wonder Woman.The fire has already been lightened up by the production unit with multiple instances of trailers, teasers and similar types of flickers.

With these, the upcoming saga has already turned into a subject of numerous speculations and rumors. Well, another additional quotient just arrived in this queue which has already raised much anticipation among fans. Tina Guo, the creator of the thematic tune of 'Is She With You?' for Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, recently shared several clips on her official Twitter account which showcased her efforts on remaking the song again.

According to Gizmodo, the tune marked the entry of Wonder Woman in the action led edition: Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. The music and the beats perfectly matched with the senses of action. However, in the primary trailers of Wonder Woman's solo movie, which about to officially release soon, the notes of 'Is She With You?' was even heard, however, it is still not confirmed by any official sources whether or not it will be the real theme or in the music charts of the original saga.

As per a report by Comicbook, Guo's latest recreation of 'Is She With You?' is more of a hard rock with heavy metal tunes. Although, on a disappointing note to many fans, Guo later confirmed that the remake version is one of her personal singles, not meant for a title track of the film. However, she also stated that she is involved in the creation of musical segments of Wonder Woman saga too. But refused to reveal much about the tunes to be heard in the original movie.

The fans can enjoy the tune now by visiting Tina Guo's official Twitter handle. All the video clips can be seen on the first page of the account.

