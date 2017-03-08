Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Latin American Countries Are The Depositories Geothermal And Renewable Energy; Reports Claim

Which Countries Run On 100% Renewable Energy?

Global warming and climate change have immensely affected the worldwide balance of energy. So, energy conservation has turned into an unavoidable need for ensuring all over the prosperity of living beings on Earth. And because of this renewable energy and geothermal energy have turned into essential resources of energy supply. Earlier last year, the International Renewable Energy Agency declared an annual report which consisted detailed description of the latest deployment rate of renewable energy in Latin American regions.

According to the data collected and surfaced by IRENA, geothermal energy doesn't stand as responsible largely for the overall energy supply of the whole Latin American regions. But it qualifies as one of the most important resources of energy supply in certain major countries of this zones. Even in some cases, it overrides all sources of renewable energy due to its wide availability.

Among the most sighted utilizations of such kind of energy, power generation is perhaps the best-known example. These days many countries are depending on only geothermal and renewable energy for power production, despite the traditional usage of coal for the same task. This is also done to safeguard the left out resources of coal in all over the world, as much of these natural elements have already been used and wasted, leaving up a chance of sheer disbalance in earthly materials.

As per a report by Thinkgeoenergy, particularly, geothermal energy plays a large role in power generation in Central American regions as well. In a few recent years, a notable increment in the usage of geothermal energy has been seen in El Salvador and Costa Rica. Another country, though not flaunting significant hype, but still can be considered as a supermarket of geothermal energy is Mexico.

Renewable energy also has a wide role in recent trends of power generation. This sort of energy is also considered to be plentifully available on Earth.

