Malta's Azure Window, Famous Background In 'Game of Thrones' Series Collapses

A beautiful rock known as Azure Window which was once featured as a backdrop in the Game of Thrones series has collapsed into the sea. Known as one of the best tourist spots in the world, Azure Window is a massive natural rock formation that is jutted into the sea in the coast of Malta.

The country has already imposed fines of £1000 for anyone caught walking across the bridge to prevent erosion. However, despite the effort of protecting the Azure Window, it unexpectedly crumbled in the sea due to the large waves that lashed it today.

According to BBC, Azure Window is one of the main attractions on the island of Gozo which pictured by thousands of photo albums from people who visited the place. Before the rock collapsed, a geologist has been warning the people that the structure was eroding fast. The authorities then banned visitors from walking on the top of it.

Advertisement

Azure Window which has collapsed due to the hit by rough seas and stormy weather is very popular for divers. The Prime Minister said that the news was heartbreaking. A study which was published in 2013 state that erosion was inevitable and assures that the famous Azure Window was not in imminent danger of collapsing.

Reports were stating that tourists have done some damages to the formation of the Azure Window by jumping off the rock into the sea or dislodging clumps of rock in the process. The Game of Thrones fans might recognize it since it was used as the wedding backdrop of Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo during the first episode of the series.

According to Metro, a strong force of winds hit Malta on Tuesday which leads for the Gozo Channel ferry company to suspend their services. Many of the residents have witnessed what happened to the Azure Window as it collapsed into the sea.



