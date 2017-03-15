Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, March 16, 2017

Kelly Clarkson Puts Tennessee Mansion On Sale For $8.75 Million

By Staff Writer
First Posted: Mar 15, 2017
Singer Kelly Clarkson (R) and Brandon Blackstock attend the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

Singer Kelly Clarkson (R) and Brandon Blackstock attend the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo : Getty )

Some people have been dreaming of having a lake house like what Kelly Clarkson has. Remember the music superstar who was a Burleson waitress in the pre- "American Idol" win days? Today, she is a famous star with the huge house to unload.

According to Mail Online, Kelly Clarkson has decided to put her waterfront estate which located outside Nashville, Tennessee for sale of $8.75 million. The mansion has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms that are gated properly and sits on four lush acres.

Kelly Clarkson's estate is ideally located in a quiet wooded area. The mansion has a saltwater pool, two spas, and a huge master bath which will amaze every person who would visit the house. Moreover, Kelly Clarkson's stunning kitchen will entice buyers to put a bid in the house.

The 20,000 square foot seven bedroom and eight bathrooms of Kelly Clarkson's property will surely make the new owners comfortable living in it. The pool and the hot tub alongside the sandy beach volleyball court will serve as a perfect place for guests.

Kelly Clarkson's property also has a private movie theater as well as a cowboy bar which is complete with bar stools designed from the actual horse saddles. According to Stuff, the guest will be greeted with a two-story high foyer which is complete with twin sweeping staircase made of wood and ornate iron.

All the rooms in Kelly Clarkson's house are grand and luxuriously decorated. The ceiling has a giant chandelier with a fireplace and two seating areas in the glamorous suite. Furthermore, there is also an elevator installed in the house if the new owner does not want to take the stairs.

Kelly Clarkson's home has its fully equipped gym located in the basement which is accessible via an elevator. The front door is elegant and breathtaking. Many of the rooms also have lake views which everyone loves to see every morning and afternoon.

