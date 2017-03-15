Cosmonauts Wanted: Russia Space Agency Accepts Applicants

Russia space agency has announced on Tuesday they are looking for Russia cosmonauts who will fly to the moon. The position is open for young and even women aspirants who want to become the country's first person to land on the moon.

Roscosmos space agency confirmed that it is looking for six to eight Russia cosmonauts who can operate the new-generation spaceship which is currently in the process of development. The said spacecraft will be considered as the first Russian spaceship to fly to the moon.

According to the Recruiter, the spacecraft will be named as Federatsiya and will be maneuvered by the selected Russia cosmonauts. Russia's first spacecraft is expected to be the first manned Moon landing by 2031.

Advertisement

Anyone who has the skills and knowledge about astronomy can apply for the position. The executive director of the manned programs announced that there would be no discrimination based on skin color and gender when hiring Russia cosmonauts.

Applicants for the position are welcome for the next four months. The executive director stressed that the new Russia cosmonauts recruits would pilot the first launches of the Federatsiya manned transport ship and will continue the lunar program.

Federatsiya is designed to fly to the moon on 2031 with four people on board. The criteria for the Russia cosmonauts include an age limit of 35, height of 1 meter 50 centimeters and 1 meter 90 centimeters.

The newly hired Russia cosmonauts should also weight of no more than 90 kilograms. According to enca, IT skills and knowledge of the foreign language are required. The applicants are preferably an engineering graduate with experience in the aviation industries.

A good standard for fitness is also a requirement to Russia cosmonauts. The applicants are also required to take psychological and physical tests which include gynecological examinations for women. Interested candidates can apply by posts or submit resume to the Star City astronaut training center.



