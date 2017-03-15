More Than 250 Skulls Discovered In Secret Mass Grave In Mexico

Mexican authorities have discovered a mass grave in Mexico that contains 32 bodies and nine heads hidden in the Southern part of the region. The said bodies were believed to be plagued by violence from drug cartels.

The investigators have exhumed the remains of 31 men and one woman from the mass grave in Mexico which was found on the hillside in Zitlala where the turf wars between the rival criminal gangs are common to happen.

According to The Guardian, the mass grave in Mexico contains more than 250 skulls which appear to be a burial ground on the outskirts of the city of Veracruz. Jorge Winckler, the state prosecutor, confirmed that discovered burial pits contain the victims of the drug cartels years ago.

For years, the government and the authorities are complacent with the drug cartels that killed people. The state prosecutor did not specify when the remains were found in the mass grave in Mexico and by whom.

Many advocacy groups urged the authorities to excavate the mass grave in Mexico to find their missing relatives or loved ones. According to BBC, the skulls and bones were discovered in a wooded area known as Colinas de Santa Fe.

This is the place where the activists have been exploring since 2016 by sinking rods into the ground and withdrawing them to detect an odor of decomposition from the mass grave in Mexico. When the group found the burial pits, they immediately informed the authorities to carry out the final excavations.

Jorge Winckler said that the excavation of the mass grave in Mexico covers only a part of the lot where the bodies and skulls were found. The state prosecutor said that he cannot imagine how many people were illegally buried in the mass grave in Mexico.

According to their initial reports, the mass grave in Mexico contains 2,400 individuals who went missing for several years. The advocacy groups blamed the authorities for not doing something to identify the missing people who were kidnapped and killed.



