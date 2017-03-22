'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 8 Episode 19 '767': Sam, Callen To Do Undercover

In the past few weeks, fans got treated letting them watch a preview of the American television series "NCIS: Los Angeles" Season 8 Episode 19 "767". The trailer features Hetty who is giving a well-earned toast to Sam and Callen after doing a heroic act on a plane.

According to the TVGuide, although Callen and Sam's action did not prevent casualties, the duo's quick thinking and training were able to help them avert a big disaster which happens in "NCIS: Los Angeles" Season 8 Episode 19 "767".

"NCIS: Los Angeles" Season 8 Episode 19 "767" is a part where Hetty learned to acknowledge their struggles and are now focused on moving their family forward. Fans are assuming that the story in the upcoming series is where aviation will be the center of everything.

Advertisement

The assumption about the aviation is correct and in fact, will be considered as a focal point of the "NCIS: Los Angeles" Season 8 Episode 19 "767" story. The upcoming episode will also show both Callen and Sam who are working together to solve the mystery that is aboard an airplane.

Fans will enjoy the plotlines in the upcoming "NCIS: Los Angeles" Season 8 Episode 19 "767" because the story will be dealing with a confined space. Writers are forced to make the characters suit and write around the challenge.

According to Cartermatt, "NCIS: Los Angeles" Season 8 Episode 19 "767" is about the murder of an engineer who was developing a new missile. Sam and Callen are assigned to do undercover to track down a co-worker who is aboard on a plane bound for Tokyo.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" Season 8 Episode 19 "767" is also where Deeks plans to surprise Kensi and her out of town friends through a get-together. There is now "NCIS: Los Angeles" Season 8 Episode 19 "767" to be aired on April 2. The next airing would be two weeks until the next episode is released.



