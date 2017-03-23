NVIDIA Unveil Next Monster Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

NVIDIA had a great year way back in 2016. And now, it seems that their 2017 is going to be a great year also because of the new NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. NVIDIA Volta, Pascal's successor, have started rearing its head, and if customers want to snoop around, they should also search for Device ID 1D81 or the GPU code GV100.

According to Digit, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti will provide a great value to the customer since it's nearly a TITAN X Pascal. The card could render the GTX 1080 and the GTX TITAN X. In all 4k benchmarks at the Ultra settings, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti has scored above the bare minimum of 60 FPS.

In order words, customers can have the best 4K with no compromises experience with the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. It was announced at the GDC2017 that the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti falls in line with another successful launch for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti have ended up providing a good performance over the 780 Ti which was followed by the Pascal Series. NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is not only powerful but also a lot more power efficient because of its smaller transistor size.

NVIDIA have enjoyed the lion's share of the enthusiast GPU market as well as their stock process. However, the launching of NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti was a bit abrupt. Some of the customers and card partners which the representative spoke to were caught off guard because of the GTX 1080 Ti announcement at GDC.

According to Hothardware, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti edition is the first to hit the retail price for $699 with partner cards. At the GTX 1080 Ti, there is also no SKU ready aside from the stock Founders Edition cards. However, things began to turn up because the partner cards from ASUS, ZOTAC, GIGABYTE, and MSI are going to hit the retail stores soon.



