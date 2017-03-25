Moto G5 Plus Goes On Sale In U.S. For $230-$300 Only

Moto G5 Plus will arrive in the U.S. on March 31, and when it does, it will automatically be available in the store for $184.99. Customers, who want to order the Prime Exclusive version from Amazon, will get the phone at a price and if they prefer to have the clean version, it will be priced up to $229.99.

Moto G5 Plus got all the essential features that customers need from a mid-tier phone. According to Android Headlines, Rosenbaum has joined with Executive News Editor Ken Mingis to share his thoughts and comments about the Moto G5 Plus.

Moto G5 Plus is just a size of the Huawei Honor 6X. Not too fast despite its Octo-core Snapdragon 625 chipset, but takes good and clear pictures, and has a decent battery life. It has an aluminum backplate and a little bit pricey for a model with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage that cost $229 and 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that cost $299.

Advertisement

Moto G5 Plus has large display bezels with plastic edges which could still be identified as a lower-end phone. However, previous generations' rubberized and textured backs have been changed for an aluminum backplate with a smooth matte finish.

Moto G5 Plus is lighter, and a little chunkier compare to high-end phones. At first glance, customers might have trouble distinguishing the phone from a metal or glass-and-metal phone like that of Google's and Samsung's.

According to Computer World, Moto G5 Plus will be available unlocked and will work on all four wireless carriers such as Sprint, Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T in the U.S. Just like the previous versions of the Moto G lineup; customers can use any carrier they like.

Customers do not need to change the APN settings. Moto G5 Plus does not have a micro SD card slot which can support up to 256GB of additional storage. It only offers 32GB or 64GB of storage. Moto G5 Plus is one of the modern smartphones which cost $300.



