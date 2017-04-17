Anti- Maduro Protesters Clashed With Venezuela Police

A big protest happened in Caracas, Venezuela last Saturday, April 8, 2017, where 4,000 protesters attended. These people are supporters of Henrique Capriles, a 44-year-old leader of the opposition who lost in the battle as a president last 2013 where his opponent President Nicolas Maduro won.The said protest last Saturday rises when the protesters who stayed in the east of the city change their course at Capriles's request and headed downtown to the government's ombudsman office.

According to Time, the clash began where authorities closed the metro stations, set up checkpoints and cordoned off a square where protesters planned their rebellion against the present administration. Capriles wrote on his twitter account that Maduro wanted to kill them because the buildings where he carries out his political activities was bombed and if something bad happens to them people already have an idea who will be to sought.

The Venezuelan protesters clash with police through throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails where two police officers were hit by flaming bottles.The Anti- Maduro protesters that clashed with police build barricades, burn rubbish and hurl rocks. On the other hand, the national guard police used tear gas, water cannon, and rubber bullets. According to the mayor of Caracas, the initial tally of injured people stood at seventeen

According to the The Organization of World Peace, this clash between the people and government was born after the experience of crisis in Venezuela. Many people suffer from inflation, food shortage, not enough medicines and other necessities that should be given to every people.

This political crisis in Venezuela started when the State Comptroller Manuel Galindo imposed the ban of Capriles from his position as a governor due to administrative irregularities. Governor Capriles served as a governor since 2008 and said that he will appeal the decision and continue his duty and job.

Some people are showing their sympathy to Capriles, like Adel Rincones, 61, said that what they did to the Capriles was a sign of tyranny and according to Vanessa Garcia, 37, who is an optometry student, people are tired of corruption, hunger, and poverty. Other bigger demonstrations are expected this coming 19 during Venezuela's National Holiday.