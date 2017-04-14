Kate Middleton Has Secret Online Accounts On Motherhood Related Forums And Websites

When it comes to motherhood Kate Middleton can be like any other mom with insecurities and fears of her own. Reportedly, the Duchess has opened several secret online accounts to share stories with other mothers in motherhood related forums.

According to Mirror, Kate Middleton has reportedly signed up under an anonymous name to swap motherhood stories with other mothers who are on related online forums. The Princess is a proud mom of son Prince George, three, and daughter Princess Charlotte, soon to be two.

Rumors are rife that Kate Middleton is seeking some advice from websites like Mumsnet and BabyCentre. Since she cannot go by her real name, the Duchess has adopted an anonymous user name. She goes through the question forums and discusses motherhood related topics with other moms there.

Advertisement

Mirror further reports that Kate Middleton's husband Prince William has recently presented a CBE to the co-founder of Mumsnet, Justine Roberts. Roberts has joked that they have been speculating whether the Duchess is a user of the website or not.

"We speculated as to whether the Duchess of Cambridge was a Mumsnetter," Mirror quoted Justine Roberts talking about Kate Middleton. "I suggested that a lot of conversation (on the website) was about feckless husbands but said don't worry because it is all anonymous."

The co-creator even asked Prince William about his hunch but he neither confirmed nor denied it. If rumors are true and Kate Middleton is indeed an anonymous user then it's possible she has been joining in the conversations on the website.

Kate Middleton has recently admitted about her own experience at a charity event that focused on raising awareness about mother's mental health. As per Vogue, she acknowledged that although rewarding but becoming a mother is a huge challenge as well.



Kate Middleton added that she has felt a lack of confidence and feelings of ignorance at times during her journey as a mother. The mom of two encouraged other mothers to not ignore their mental health and struggles and always ask for help and support.