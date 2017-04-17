Jude Law Bags The Role Of Young Dumbledore In 'Fantastic Beasts' Sequel; Johnny Depp As Gellert Grindelwald

Fans will now get to see another face of their favorite character Dumbledore. JK Rowling's iconic character from "Harry Potter" series will be played by actor Jude Law.



According to BBC, Jude Law has bagged the role of young Albus Dumbledore in the sequel to "Harry Potter" spin-off "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them."



Before Jude Law, one of the greatest wizards of all time was played by Richard Harris and Sir Michael Gambon. Harris, prior to his death, played the role of Hogwarts' Headmaster in the first two of "Harry Potter" movies.



Michael Gambon then played the role from the third installment "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" till the last installment "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2". Jude Law is all set to follow the footsteps of these legendary actors.



"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" sequel will release in November 2018. Jude Law's Dumbledore will depict the character before he became head of Hogwarts.



"Jude Law is a phenomenally talented actor whose work I've long admired and I'm looking forward to finally having the opportunity to work with him," BBC quoted director David Yates. "I know he will brilliantly capture all the unexpected facets of Albus Dumbledore as JK Rowling reveals this very different time in his life."



As per Variety, apart from Jude Law, "Fantastic Beasts" sequel will also see Johnny Depp return as the villainous wizard Gellert Grindelwald. Depp has already made a brief teaser appearance at the end of the first movie.



Warner Bros president Toby Emmerich stated that he is excited to see Jude Law joining the "Fantastic Beasts" cast. He added that the Oscar nominee has been a member of the Warner Bros family for years and they are thrilled to work with him again.



