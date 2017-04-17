'Resident Evil 7: Biohazard' Details Revealed; Everything You Need To Know

There is no doubt that "Resident Evil: Biohazard" is one of the most popular survival horror games there is. It is a first person shooter game that players get to experience going through a horrifyingly perilous journey.

It also is able to outstandingly bring back the true essence of boss fights, thanks to the personality, plotline and physical appearance that will surely give you nightmares for a long time. The comeback of Ethan to the game has also been wonderfully set up as he's worst nightmares are surely upon him.

Horror Game Of The Year

Advertisement

According to Game Industry, there is no doubt that "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" can be considered as the horror game of the year. Most game enthusiasts also refer to it as one of the best first person shooter games there is, thanks to the level of realism that its character's emotions and overall environment shows.

Indeed, the game play is worthy to be played by newbie and pro gamers alike, as its difficulty levels are well thought of. Getting to sneak and backtrack is also what brings more excitement to the game.

Feeling The Passion

Another thing which makes "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" different than your normal shooter game is that you feel the passion to move on and progress in the game. This is because of the continuous search for achievements that you need to do as you move forward in Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

The only downside of playing the game is when you get to play it in PC. According to Segment Next, the keyboard keys were not very responsive. This is also the main reason why it is recommended for players to play this on a console.

Conclusion

With all of these being said, "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" is indeed a very good horror survival game that you can play. Just be careful to not freak out when something lurks and surprises you on the corner.