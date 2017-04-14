'Batman: Arkham Insurgency' Might Not Yet Be Under Development

There is no doubt that "Batman: Arkham Insurgency" is one of the most anticipated games. However, it is pretty likely that expecting gamers might get a major disappointment.

Recent reports have it that "Batman: Arkham Insurgency" might not really be under development, and that all of the hype surrounding it must just be a big joke. There are already an increasing number of game analysts and regular gamers who are thinking that the hype around the game is just a gimmick.

One of the people that claim that it might not really be under development is a Twitter account that bears the username, Batman Arkham Videos. The account tweeted that the game is really not going to be released because Warner Bros. first needs to lock their domain names before releasing a new game title.

No Official Confirmation

Meanwhile, there is another Twitter account with the username, KnightWing. The person says that Warner Bros. has not yet released any confirmation regarding "Batman: Arkham Insurgency". And because of it, there should first be no expectations.

It is worth noting that IGN France was one of the first labels to announce the possibility of an upcoming "Batman: Arkham Insurgency" game. This was during its March 8 announcement. According to Telegiz, the plotline of "Batman: Arkham Insurgency" will be taking place three years after the events that happened in "Batman: Arkham Origin".

What To Expect If It Comes Out

It is also reported that the upcoming game will be having a massive jail break that will take place at the Arkham Asylum. Meanwhile, there's Batman and Robin to go against the Court of Owls and there minions, Talons.

According to Cultured Vultures, there will be a new map location that will include the coastal region found in Gotham City. The game's interiors are also reported to have increased, enabling players to easily get inside and run through buildings.

For now, the safest thing to do is to wait for any confirmation from Warner Bros. if "Batman: Arkham Insurgency" will really come out.